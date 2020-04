Doctors have successfully reattached the hand of the police officer which was amputated in an attack by Nihangs in Patiala, Punjab.

Reportedly, a group of five ‘Nihangs’ (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) had chopped-off the hand of ASI Harjeet Singh at Sabzi Mandi on early Sunday morning. The incident happened when Mandi board officials asked them to stop and show curfew passes. But the group crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there and then attacked the police personnel on duty. The attackers had also injured three other police officials and one Mandi board official.

Now, it is reported that doctors have managed to repair the amputated hand of the 50-year-old police official. The doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in Chandigarh were able to achieve this feat after a 7.5 hours long surgery. “The hand is viable, warm with good circulation,” the hospital said in a statement.

Luckily, the victim was admitted in the hospital immediately after the incident. If it’s been too long since the attack, the doctors may not have able to rejoin the severed hand.

Sometimes we accidentally cut our finger or toes while doing our household chores. What should you do if you meet such accident? Yes, you must get emergency medical treatment immediately. But before that there are certain first aid steps you can take to preserve the amputated part and prevent infection.

First aid treatment for amputations

If part of a finger is amputated, first try to stop the bleeding. Lightly rinse your injury with water or sterile saline. Use a sterile gauze or a dressing to cover the injury. Don’t squeeze or tightly bandage the injured area as it can cut off blood flow. Elevate your injured hand above your heart while applying slight pressure on the wound to help stop the bleeding.

Once you have controlled the bleeding wound, turn your attention to the amputated part. If there are people around, call for help. Ask someone to rush you to the emergency room or call an ambulance. Meanwhile, follow these steps to preserve the severed finger: