First 48 hours after an injury: Expert-backed dos and don’ts to reduce swelling, pain, and speed up recovery

Twisting an ankle while running, straining a hamstring while playing, or hurting a shoulder while hitting the gym floor may happen within a split second. The real question is what happens in the first 48 hours. The first 48 hours of injury recovery are known as the acute phase of injury. At this stage, the body's reaction to the injury is to inflame the affected tissue as a way of healing it. The acute phase of injury management is crucial for preventing any other complications from arising.

Stop activity and assess the injury early

According to Dr Reetadyuti Mukhopadhyay, Associate Director Orthopaedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "Firstly, it is imperative that one stops the activity. One mistake that people tend to make is pushing themselves despite experiencing discomfort. Continuing to exercise can worsen the injury to a point where it is no longer a simple strain, but rather a muscle tear. Having taken the necessary step, the next step is evaluating the injury. If you feel any type of swelling, bruising, instability, or intense pain, consult a doctor immediately."

Protect the injured area properly

The doctor says that the next point to look into is protection. At this stage, it is important to make sure that no moves are made to stress the injured area. This is where a brace, sling, or crutches come into play to ensure there will be no extra damage done to the body. It must be noted that "rest" does not mean that one cannot move. However, one must ensure that there will be no harm done to the injured spot during the process.

Elevation and compression are highly effective techniques to combat swellings. Elevation above the heart makes for a better drainage and thus reduces the pressure on the affected part. To help control swelling, one may also apply compression bandage.

Be cautious with pain management

Pain management may prove to be an extremely challenging matter. Anti-inflammatory painkillers tend to be commonly used; however, according to professionals, they may have a detrimental effect on the natural healing process since they reduce inflammation that is inherent of it.

Things to avoid in the first 48 hours

However, it is also necessary to identify things that must be avoided. First, heat must not be applied to the injured area during the first two days since heat stimulates blood circulation, thus causing further inflammation. Secondly, alcohol must be avoided, since it may cause further bleeding and thus slow down the process of recovery. Thirdly, a fresh injury should not be massaged, especially heavily, as it may affect negatively the recovery process. Lastly, one must remember not to resume exercises as soon as the pain disappears.

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Monitor symptoms closely

The injury needs to be carefully monitored throughout the period. Naturally, some swelling and pain are normal phenomena in this case, but they should gradually diminish. Should you notice rapid increase in swelling, pain or inability to move the injured limb during the first two days, you had better consult a specialist about your injury, as early diagnosis may help to save time and nerves in the future.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.