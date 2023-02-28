First 1000 Days Of Life Most Important In Shaping Child’s Future: WHO

As per the WHO, the first 1000 days of a child's life are the most important in shaping their future. In its project Global Scales for Early Development, the global health watchdog aims to monitor, measure, and evaluate early childhood development globally.

The quality of a child's early experiences has a significant impact on how their brain develops, influencing lifelong learning, health and behaviour. Studies have also shown that severe stress and adversity in early childhood are associated with chronic illness in adulthood.

UNICEF says that in the first few years of life, more than one million neural connections are formed each second, a pace never repeated again. Hence, early childhood is crucial for a healthy physical, psychological and emotional development of a child.

Key milestones of early childhood

Children reach developmental milestones at their own pace. Some children might reach it faster, others might be a little slow. A little delay is not at all alarming but an ongoing delay in reaching these milestones can be problematic and can affect the growth of a child. Developmental delay can be caused by many factors, the cause is not just one. Factors could be genetic, premature birth, pregnancy complications and others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by the end of early childhood ( at about age 5), children can be expected to have developed most of the following social and cognitive skills-

Playing with other children Wanting to make friends Understanding and following rules Awareness of gender Can speak in complete sentences Can say their name clearly Can stand on one foot for 10 seconds Can count numbers up to 10.

Signs of developmental delay

Any significant delay in reaching language, social or motor skills milestones is called developmental delay. These delays can sometimes indicate some underlying medical condition that your child's doctor can diagnose. These delays can also vary from child to child. In children having developmental problems, the motor skills are not that fine and might appear floppy or loose. Here are the following signs of developmental delay if your child is 5 years of age or nearing-

Dominance of involuntary reflexes over voluntary movements Inability to bear weight on legs Crawling much later than expected Having difficulty uttering simple and brief words and sentences Not able to understand instructions and others.

