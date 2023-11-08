Firearm Injuries Take A Heavy Toll On Young Survivors And Families, New Research Unveils

Findings provide a poignant reminder of the deep and lasting impact of firearm injuries.

There is an urgent need to address the broader implications of firearm injuries on survivors and their families.

Gun violence is a pervasive issue in the United States, and the toll it takes goes far beyond the immediate physical harm. A recent study published in the journal Health Affairs delves into the profound and long-lasting effects of firearm injuries on young survivors and their families, shedding light on the extensive mental, emotional, and economic consequences. The research, conducted by experts from Harvard University and Massachusetts General Hospital, provides critical insights into the broader implications of gun injuries in the U.S.

A Yearlong Study On Firearm Injury Survivors And Families

The study's focus was on child and adolescent survivors of firearm injuries, analyzing claims data from 15 years. The research aimed to understand the challenges faced by these young survivors and their families during the year following the injury.

The findings paint a grim picture: Young survivors of firearm injuries experienced a significant increase in pain disorders (117%), and psychiatric disorders (68%), including conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and psychosis, and substance use disorders (144%) compared to their unaffected peers.

These stark numbers emphasize the daily struggles that these young survivors face as they navigate physical recovery, mental health challenges, and the traumatic aftermath of firearm injuries.

Hidden Trauma: The Impact On Family Members

The study's scope expanded beyond young survivors to explore the impact on their families, especially parents. The research revealed that family members, particularly mothers and fathers, also bear the brunt of the trauma's mental health effects. Mothers of survivors experienced a 30% increase in psychiatric disorders, while fathers saw a 31% increase compared to unaffected families. This shared trauma highlights the importance of considering the well-being of family members who are often overshadowed by the focus on the survivor's recovery.

Siblings Coping in Silence

An intriguing aspect of the study is the lack of increase in mental health diagnoses and services among siblings of children and teens with firearm injuries. While the data doesn't provide a definitive explanation, researchers speculate that siblings may resort to coping strategies that are less visible to the healthcare system. This could include isolation, excessive internet use, or avoiding social interaction. This hidden struggle suggests that these siblings may not receive the care and support they need, emphasizing the importance of more comprehensive support systems.

Here Are Some Long Term Impacts Of Gun Violence

Permanent physical disability can result from gun-related injuries. In order to manage their disabilities, survivors would need continuous medical attention, rehabilitation, and assistive technology like wheelchairs or prosthetics.

Chronic pain affects a large number of gun injury survivors, which can have a serious negative effect on their quality of life. Medication, physical therapy, and other therapies are frequently needed to manage pain.

Many mental health issues, including as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and other disorders linked to trauma, might affect survivors. These problems may not go away for years or maybe a lifetime.

Surviving a firearms injury can cause long-lasting emotional distress. Survivors might struggle with emotions including sadness, guilt, rage, and terror. Their everyday functioning and relationships may be impacted by the emotional toll.

The difficulties with one's physical and mental health may result in a lower standard of living. Survivors could experience difficulties going about their everyday lives, finding work, and interacting with others.