Finland Vs. Canada Olympic Women’s Hockey Game Postponed After Norovirus Outbreak: All You Need To Know About The Winter Vomiting Disease

Finland Vs. Canada Olympic Women's Hockey Game Postponed: A women's hockey team from Finland postponed Thursday's game after winter vomiting disease depleted the squad. In a press statement to a leading media outlet, a spokesperson of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association mentioned the scheduled game between Finland Vs. Canada will now occur on February 12. The decision on the new schedule was reached shortly after 13 players from Finland had been infected or placed in quarantine due to the norovirus outbreak.

"While all stakeholders recognize the disappointment of not playing the game as originally scheduled, this was a responsible and necessary decision that reflects the spirit of the Olympic Games and the integrity of the competition," Olympic officials announced. "All stakeholders thank teams, partners and fans for their cooperation and understanding, and look forward to the rescheduled game being played under safe and appropriate conditions."

Coach Tero Lehter was reported to have said that it would be unfair to ask players affected by the norovirus outbreakto take part in the full game. "Most of them are getting better, but not healthy enough to play. And there's the chance that if we played, it could influence Team Canada and their health as well," he said. "But I couldn't risk my players if they were ill yesterday to play tonight because that would be wrong against the individual."

What Is Norovirus? Symptoms And Risks

Norovirus, also known as winter vomiting disease, is a very contagious virus that is caused by the influenza virus. This disease is also called 'stomach flu' or the 'stomach bug' because people with the disease often start experiencing symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches. Typically, individuals recover within 1 to 3 days of getting the illness, but the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that norovirus can be spread for two weeks or more after you feel better.

The US medical centre also notes that anyone can get norovirus during the outbreak. However, people who consume shellfish are at higher risk of contracting the virus. Other people who are at higher risk of the virus include:

Children younger than five years old Older adults Individuals with a weakened immune system

"If eaten raw, oysters and other filter-feeding shellfish can contain viruses and bacteria that can cause illness or death," the CDC states.

How Norovirus Spreads?

This highly contagious virus can be spread very easily in different ways, such as:

One can get norovirus by having direct contact with someone who is affected by the illness, like caring for them, sharing the same utensils or consuming foods that are handled by them Another way to easily contract the virus includes getting exposed to contaminated objects that are not disinfected using powerful cleaning agents

Tips To Prevent Norovirus

The best way to prevent norovirus illness during the outbreak includes the following essential tips:

