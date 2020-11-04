Researchers say that tobacco smoking is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide and smokers typically die 10 years earlier than non-smokers. @Shutterstock

Smoking is injurious to health – it’s a fact that we all know. But it is also true that kicking the butt is not easy and relapse is common. Also Read - Smoking can give you a haemorrhagic stroke: Know the other health risks of this habit

If you want to quit smoking, relocating to a greener neighbourhood may help, according to a study published in the journal ‘Social Science and Medicine’. Also Read - DO THIS when you see someone smoke

Researchers from the University of Plymouth in the UK investigated the association between neighbourhood green space and smoking behaviours in England. They found that living near green spaces or neighbourhoods was linked to lower rates of smoking and higher chances of quitting. Also Read - Today health tips: Quit smoking to keep coronavirus risk at bay

The findings support the need to protect and invest in natural resources in order to maximise the public health benefits, noted study author Leanne Martin from the University of Plymouth.

A greener strategy for reducing smoking prevalence

For the findings, the research team surveyed more than 8,000 adults. Of these 19 per cent described themselves as current smokers while almost half (45 per cent) were those who had quit smoking.

It was found that people living in areas with a high proportion of green space were 20 per cent less likely to be current smokers than those in less green areas. In addition, among the people who quit smoking, those living in greener neighbourhoods were up to 12 per cent more likely to have successfully stopped the bad habit.

This suggests that improving access to green space may help reduce smoking prevalence, but it is something that is often overlooked, the researchers pointed out.

Tips to help you quit smoking

Smoking can increase risk of many diseases including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, certain eye diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. Life expectancy for smokers is also known to be 10 years shorter than that of non-smokers. So, break the bad habit to live longer and healthier. Here are some tricks that can help quitting smoking easier.

Find new ways to unwind

Many people say that smoking helps them relax. So, try to find new ways to unwind. You can exercise, listen to your favourite music, spend time with friends, pamper yourself with a relaxing massage therapy, or revisit an old passion/ hobby. As far as possible try to avoid stressful situations during the initial days of your no-smoking journey.

Avoid things that trigger you to smoke

If you’re someone who usually smoke while drinking, try to limit alcohol when you first quit. Some people often smoke during coffee break. If you’re one of them, switch to tea for a few weeks to supress the urge to smoke. For those usually smoke after meals, try to do something else instead, like brushing your teeth, taking a walk, texting a friend, or chewing gum after eating.

Nicotine replacement therapy is not a bad idea

When you stop smoking, nicotine withdrawal can cause a variety of physical and mental symptoms including headaches, sleep disturbances, mood changes, constipation, fatigue, etc. Studies have shown that nicotine replacement therapy (taking nicotine gum, lozenges, and patches) helps curb the urges and improve chances of success when you’re in a quit-smoking program.

Share your journey with friends and family

Talk to your friends, family, and people you’re close to that you want to quit and ask for their support. They can motivate you to keep going whenever you’re tempted to light up cigarette. Joining a support group or talking to a counsellor may help too.

Clean your house to get rid of the familiar scent

Get those ashtrays and lighters out of the house so that they don’t remind you of smoking. Wash your clothes, clean your carpets, curtains and upholstery that smell like smoke. Use air fresheners to get rid of that familiar smell. Clean your car too.

With inputs from IANS