Smoking is injurious to health – it’s a fact that we all know. But it is also true that kicking the butt is not easy and relapse is common. If you want to quit smoking relocating to a greener neighbourhood may help according to a study published in the journal 'Social Science and Medicine'. Researchers from the University of Plymouth in the UK investigated the association between neighbourhood green space and smoking behaviours in England. They found that living near green spaces or neighbourhoods was linked to lower rates of smoking and higher chances of quitting. The findings support the