Fiji Island In HIV Chokehold Fueled By Drug Epidemic, Who Are At Risk

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the escalating cases of HIV in Fiji are mainly contributed to by unsafe injecting drug use.

Fiji, also known as the 'soft coral capital of the world', is in the chokehold of an HIV outbreak. According to reports, the paradise island is in this position due to a drug epidemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that cases of HIV in Fiji are rising at an alarming rate, with 1,583 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in less than 1 million people in 2024 and 1,226 new cases in the first six months of the following year.

Causes Of HIV Epidemic Risk In Fiji

Highlighted by the European Aids Treatment Group, the ongoing public health crisis in Fiji is now the fastest-growing HIV outbreak in the world. Data presented by the WHO on February 11, 2026, revealed that unsafe injecting drug use is a major driver of transmission and exposes urgent gaps in access to prevention and stigma-free care.

Fiji Introduces Five Modules To Address HIV Epidemic Risk

To address a rapidly escalating HIV epidemic, Fiji is taking decisive steps by introducing 5 modules, i.e., assessment and planning, implementation models, comprehensive services, monitoring and sustainability. "This process helped shift the focus from whether harm reduction is needed to how it can be implemented rapidly and effectively in Fiji," said Dr Jason Mitchell, Chairperson for the National HIV Outbreak and Cluster Response Taskforce at the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

"In the context of Fiji's HIV situation, introducing NSP is essential to reducing transmission, protecting communities and linking people to health services that are safe, confidential and stigma-free," said Dr Mark Jacobs, WHO Director of Pacific Technical Support and WHO Representative to the South Pacific. "I welcome the progress toward implementation of this critical programme, and WHO stands ready to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and partners to translate plans into action."

Talking about long-term sustainability of certain programs established to fight HIV in Fiji, Dr Titilola Duro-Aina, Chief of Health and Technical Advisor-SRHR, UNFPA Pacific, said, "To ensure the long-term sustainability of the Needle and Syringe Programme (NSP), UNFPA Pacific will provide critical funding and technical assistance to the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services to conduct robust monitoring and evaluation of the NSP, enabling a data-driven assessment of the program's impact in reducing HIV transmission rates."

Who Is At Risk Of HIV?

Anyone can get exposed to HIV, but the increased chance of contracting this deadly virus is associated with unsafe practices. Here are some essential points the global health organization outlined:

Involving in anal or vaginal sex without a condom Contracting another sexually transmitted infection (STI) such as syphilis, herpes, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and bacterial vaginosis can increase your risk of HIV Unsafe usage of alcohol or drugs in the context of sexual behaviour Using contaminated needles, syringes and other injecting equipment or drug solutions when injecting drugs Receiving unsafe injections, blood transfusions or tissue transplantation Medical procedures that involve unsterile cutting or piercing; or accidental needle stick injuries, including among health workers.

