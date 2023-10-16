Fighting Severe Hydrocephalus: A 5-Year-Old Girl’s Journey To Recovery

Five-year-old girl, Bright Enjei Noam, from Cameroon, in Central Africa, had a physically challenging childhood. Her life took an even more painful turn eight months ago when she began to struggle with walking and experienced weakness in all four of her little limbs. Because of uncontrollable tremors in her legs, she experienced difficulty in standing and walking was next to impossible. Decreasing vision in both eyes and lack of speech also made her condition utterly debilitating and she was literally confined to her bed.

Assailed by infections

Noam's ordeal started with meningitis, an infection that affects the brain and spinal cord. This was followed by cerebral malaria. She had to undergo prolonged treatment for these conditions but there was no improvement in her condition.

Reaching a diagnosis

In spite of undergoing extensive treatment, this little girl did not improve and her health problems instead increased. Her parents reached out to Dr Harnarayan Singh, Director & HOD, Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery, Sanar International Hospitals, India. After a comprehensive evaluation, her illness was diagnosed as severe Hydrocephalus. This is a condition that is caused by a large tumour in the 3rd ventricle of the brain.

Symptoms of Hydrocephalus

Symptoms of this condition is the dangerous accumulation of fluid in the ventricles, nestled deep inside the cavities of the brain's. In Noam's case, the symptoms were

The delicate junction between her paired lateral ventricles and the third ventricle of her brain, had widened.

Within her third ventricle, a large cystic tumour had taken hold, its contents bearing an eerie greenish hue and tiny fat globules.

The walls of the third ventricle had also not been spared, as they were shadowed by the relentless tumour, bearing small calcifications as scars.

The treatment

After the evaluation and diagnosis, Dr Singh decided on the treatment plan for this little girl. Surgical intervention was a must. But it was not without its own set of complications. Following the surgery, Noam grappled with

Recurring seizures, necessitating multiple intubations, propofol infusions, and sedation.

Onset of Diabetes Insipidus and fluctuating sodium levels.

But despite these challenges, she slowly recovered and her once-fragile body grew increasingly resilient.

Bright Enjei Noam's journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. From her darkest days to her hopeful recovery, her story shows us that determination, love, and medical care can overcome even the toughest challenges. Noam reminds us that hope always shines bright, no matter how tough the road may be.

