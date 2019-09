The biggest cause of extrinsic stain is an unhealthy lifestyle. Acidic foods and beverages promote teeth discolouring by eroding the enamel and making it easier for pigments to attach onto teeth. ©shutterstock

According to the US National Library of Medicine, any colour other than white and yellowish white is an abnormal colour for your teeth. While there is only one reason for teeth stain, and that is the decay of tooth enamel, there are several ways in which this can happen. Teeth stain can be broadly divided into two categories – extrinsic stains and intrinsic stains. Extrinsic stains affect the surface of the enamel of teeth. These stains are easy to remove. The biggest cause of extrinsic stain is an unhealthy lifestyle. Acidic foods and beverages promote teeth discolouring by eroding the enamel and making it easier for pigments to attach onto teeth. Smoking, drinking tea and coffee, chewing tobacco are all part of that lifestyle. Food items that have a dark colour, like red wine, colas, chocolate and dark sauces, can also cause teeth stain.

Intrinsic stains affect tooth enamel from within the tooth structure. Since these changes are internal, it is difficult to treat them. Certain medications, mouthwash, chemotherapy and other radiation treatments can cause the enamel to change its structure within the dentine region of the tooth. But teeth stains can be reversed. Here, we enumerate on a few ways in which you can get back your pearly whites.

Strawberries

Strawberries contain an enzyme called malic acid, which is a natural astringent. This helps in removing teeth stain. You can add strawberries to salads, desserts and cereal or drink it in the form of a juice. But the most effective way of treating teeth discoloration is by mashing the strawberries and rubbing them on your teeth.

Apples

As you take a bite of an apple, you hear a crackling sound. This sound is an indicator that more saliva will be released. Saliva plays the role of a natural stain remover. It kills the bad bacteria that may be causing teeth stain. If you spit out that extra saliva, it will remove bacteria from the system.

Baking soda

Baking soda is a form of salt that plays the role of a bleaching agent on teeth. They scrub off stains and plaque from the tooth’s surface. You can use baking soda directly by rubbing it onto your teeth or mix it with water to rinse your mouth. You can also use toothpastes that contain baking soda. But these come with a warning because mixing this substance in other toothpaste elements can cause damage to tooth enamel.

Cheese and other dairy products

Cheese and other milk products help to strengthen the teeth and gum. All milk-based products contain lactic acid, which help fight tooth decay causing bacteria. Plus, the protein in the yogurt can help bind teeth gaps.

Oranges

Oranges and other citrus fruits indirectly help in neutralising the acid level of the mouth. But use it only till the level is neutralized. Overuse will damage the tooth’s surface and lead to sensitivity and tooth decay. Do not use it directly as it will erode the protective layer of the teeth. Citrus foods can also stimulate saliva production.