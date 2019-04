Unless your hair fall is triggered by genetic factors, you can control hair loss and even promote hair growth by making few changes to your routine. Although with simple diet changes and following proper hair care tips you can control hair fall, in some cases it is not due to nutritional deficiencies. In such instances, investing in expensive and branded products is the only option left. However, going natural by including essential oil in your beauty cabinet might also do the trick. When you browse online sites for products to promote hair growth, check for peppermint essential oil this time. You may also like to read about homeopathy for alopecia and hair loss.

How does it work?

According to a study published in the Journal Toxicological Research, peppermint oil not only aids in the hair growth but also increases the activity of alkaline phosphatase enzyme, which is a known biomarker for hair growth [1]. The topical application of peppermint essential oil (PEO) not only caused an increase in dermal thickness, hair follicle number and hair follicle depth but also promoted hair growth. After four weeks, PEO showed about 92% hair growth as compared to minoxidil (MXD, which is a widely used drug to treat androgenetic alopecia), which showed only 55%. Moreover, PEO promoted hair growth and strength as it stimulated hair follicles from the epidermis, topmost layer of the skin. Also read about hair fall treatment at home — 7 remedies that work!

How should you use peppermint oil?

To deal with excessive hair loss and bald patches, dilute few drops of peppermint essential oil with coconut oil and apply it on the scalp. But don’t forget to massage the scalp as it improves blood circulation and stimulates the scalp for hair growth. You can even mix it with the shampoo or conditioner and use it for washing your hair. Do this for at least four weeks or a month for effective results.Read more about types of hair loss, identify yours for better treatment.

