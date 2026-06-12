FIFA World Cup 2026: Officials monitor covid-19, dengue and other disease threats as fans flood stadiums

As FIFA World Cup 2026 draws huge crowds, health officials are monitoring COVID-19, dengue, and other infectious disease risks to keep fans safe.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 12, 2026 4:37 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 (Image AI Generated)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will showcase the talents of international players, while also captivating millions of fans from across the globe. As the tournament promises entertainment, riveting games and celebrations across the nation, the officials are also keeping a close eye on another challenge which is the prevention of infectious diseases from spreading.

Whereas big sports events draw in plenty of viewers, folks journey throughout countries and continents. The mass movement of thousands of people in stadiums, airports, hotels, restaurants and in public transport systems can pose a risk of disease transmission. Health authorities are tracking for potential health threats which keep participants and staff safe and protect the public during the tournament.

Why are disease risks higher during major events?

According to World Health Organisation, mass gatherings create ideal conditions for some infections to spread. Close contact over long periods, and travel to other areas could transmit viruses or bacteria. Some people can be more susceptible during times of hot weather, in high demand settings and when fatigued.

Therefore, there is a good tracking of outbreaks and rapid health response action from public health teams in close collaboration with tournament organisers.

Diseases officials are monitoring

1. Respiratory infections

Large gatherings continue to pose a great threat regarding respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, flu (influenza) and the common cold. They are transmitted by droplets produced during coughing, sneezing or talking by the infected person.

2. Foodborne illnesses

Food safety is particularly significant as millions of people eat at restaurants, food stalls and stadiums. Illness caused by bacteria (such as Salmonella and E. coli) can result from contaminated food or water.

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3. Mosquito-borne diseases

A few areas may be infested with mosquitoes during the tournament. Many diseases are transmitted by mosquitoes like dengue fever. Typically patients experience a high fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, and a skin rash. There may be an increase in mosquito control efforts in and around event locations.

4. Measles

Measles is a very contagious, viral illness that can be transmitted quickly to people who are NOT vaccinated. There is a greater risk of exposure when travelling abroad. These symptoms feature fever, cough, running nose, red eyes and a distinctive rash. The best protection is still to be vaccinated.

How fans can stay healthy?

Here are a few health precautions to take during World Cup:

Wash hands often, using soap and water. Drink safe, clean water and get food from trusted vendors. Be sure to avoid close contact with people who seem sick. If there are mosquitoes where your child spends a lot of time, use an insect repellent. Make sure you drink plenty of water, particularly during hot weather.

While the FIFA World Cup 2026 will bring passions, through football, healthcare should also be a priority, albeit not the last. Officials will be tracking and reporting on disease risks, allowing participants to take steps to prevent these issues happening, so that the tournament is remembered for amazing goals and unforgettable moments, rather than health emergencies. But fans have a part to play in this practice, too; simple hygiene and safety measures will help them enjoy the world's biggest football game.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.