Fibromyalgia symptoms: Chronic pain but normal test results? Expert reveals the hidden reality of fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and cognitive difficulties ("fibro fog").

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 10, 2026 12:25 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Aruna S Malipeddi

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that involves widespread body pain. The pain happens along with fatigue. (Image generated using AI)

One of the hardest conversations in rheumatology is not diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis or lupus. It's sitting across from someone with completely real pain and having to explain why every scan, blood test and report has come back "normal." Unfortunately, there is no test to diagnose fibromyalgia.

That's the reality of fibromyalgia for many patients.

By the time they reach a rheumatology clinic, most have already been through a long cycle of appointments. Orthopaedics, neurology, physiotherapy, sometimes psychiatry. They have tried painkillers, vitamins, posture correction, mattresses, supplements, dietary changes. Many have also quietly started doubting themselves because somewhere along the line, somebody implied the pain was "just stress."

The problem is that fibromyalgia does not behave like the diseases people expect pain to come from.

Symptoms of Fibromyalgia.

Pain Without Visible Damage

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Aruna S Malipeddi, Senior Consultant, Rheumatology, Arete Hospitals, explains - "In conditions like arthritis, we can point to inflammation on scans or swollen joints on examination. Fibromyalgia is different. The pain processing system itself becomes more sensitive. The brain and nervous system start amplifying pain signals in a way that feels disproportionate to what's physically visible."

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He further explained that patients often describe it very accurately before they even know the diagnosis. They'll say, "Everything hurts," or "Even light pressure feels exhausting." Some wake up feeling sore despite sleeping all night. Others complain of severe fatigue, headaches, poor concentration, digestive symptoms, tingling sensations, or what many call "brain fog."

And because these symptoms spill across multiple systems, patients are often made to feel scattered or overly anxious rather than unwell.

Causes of Fibromyalgia.

The Psychological Trap Around Fibromyalgia

One reason fibromyalgia remains misunderstood is because stress and emotions genuinely influence it but that doesn't make it imaginary. "We have created a false divide between physical pain and emotional distress, when in reality the nervous system doesn't separate them so neatly. Poor sleep, chronic stress, trauma, anxiety, burnout, overwork all of these can heighten pain sensitivity. In some patients, fibromyalgia appears after a physically or emotionally stressful period. That overlap unfortunately leads many people to dismiss the condition altogether."

"I often tell patients: the fact that stress worsens symptoms does not mean the symptoms are invented. Asthma worsens with stress too. So does migraine. We don't question whether those diseases are real."

All about fibromyalgia.

Why Patients Spend Years Seeking Validation

Fibromyalgia also challenges the way modern medicine is structured. We are trained to look for measurable abnormalities. Patients feel reassured when tests explain their symptoms. Doctors do too. But fibromyalgia sits in that uncomfortable space where the suffering is obvious, while the investigations remain largely unrevealing. That gap creates frustration on both sides.

Many patients begin overexplaining themselves because they're so used to not being believed. Some stop talking about their pain altogether because they're tired of sounding repetitive. Others push themselves harder physically just to prove they're functioning normally, which often worsens symptoms further.

The Goal Is Management, Not Dismissal

What helps most patients is finally having the condition recognised properly. Not dramatised, not minimised just acknowledged honestly. Fibromyalgia is rarely cured through one tablet or one intervention. Management is usually layered: improving sleep, gentle movement, addressing stress, pacing physical activity, treating associated anxiety or depression where present, and helping patients understand how the condition behaves. Medications depending on the severity of symptoms.

And perhaps most importantly, removing the guilt around it.

Because the emotional exhaustion of fibromyalgia often comes not just from pain itself, but from spending years trying to convince people that the pain is real.

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