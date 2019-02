Uterine leiomyomas or fibroids refer to an increasingly common condition in which there are benign muscle growths in the uterus that can be as small as peas or as big as melons. Women who have uterine fibroids commonly suffer from excessive bleeding or prolonged period. In most women, these fibroids are detected only after sonography results as the symptoms are usually not very noticeable. Some of the common symptoms apart from prolonged bleeding are pelvic pain after menstruation, frequent urination, constipation, back or leg pain. Here are some facts you should know about uterine fibroids:

Did you know that women who suffer from hair loss are at an increased risk of suffering from fibroids? A study by the John Hopkins University in the US found that women with a common form of hair loss are at increased risk of developing non-cancerous tumours that grow along or within the walls of the uterus.

Uterine fibroids could result in painful sex. When you experience pain during sex, doctors can determine the medical cause behind it.

Blood clots that are larger than a coin, during periods could also signal uterine fibroids.

Not much is known about the cause of uterine fibroids but experts say that genetics and hormones could be responsible.

Many resort to medication to treat uterine fibroid and to reduce the pain discomfort. Many also opt for a surgery like a hysterectomy, to get their uterus removed. One of the methods for treatment of uterine fibroids is uterine fibroid embolization where women can keep their uterus and ovaries, but still, treat the pain and bleeding associated with the fibroid disease.

A study by Stanford University School of Medicine in the US published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism states that women who have high levels of testosterone and estrogen in midlife may face a greater risk of developing uterine fibroids than women with low levels of the hormones. Testosterone is one of a group of sex hormones called androgens. While testosterone is typically associated with men, women also naturally produce small amounts of the hormone.

