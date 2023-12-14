Uterine Fibroid Embolisation: Have You Heard About It?

The precise cause of uterine fibroids remains unclear

Fibroid Awareness Month is an initiative to spread awareness about fibroid-related issues, take action, and know ways to treat fibroids to improve women's health.

Awareness is the Key to Everything - Every year, July is the month of fibroid awareness to inform the public about a critical women's health condition that impacts many. Dr.Basavaraj Biradar, Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Narayana Health, Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre, Bengaluru, shares that the focus is on empowering women with more information on fibroid disease and available treatment methods.

What Are Uterine Fibroids And Symptoms:

Uterine fibroids are benign, non-cancerous growths of the uterus commonly seen in women of childbearing age. Others can impact women's overall well-being and interfere with daily activities by causing:

Increase in menstrual cramps Heavy menstrual bleeding is sometimes associated with clots Menstruation that lasts longer than usual Back pain, leg pain Abdominal swelling /protrusion Pressure symptoms such as Urinary and bowel problems Complications with fertility, pregnancy, and childbirth. Experiencing pain during intercourse.

For some women, repeated heavy bleeding month after month becomes dangerous enough to require blood transfusions. All of these above symptoms affect women's quality of life, which in turn can impact their mental health, social and professional life.

Treatment Options

For years, the standard of care for fibroids included surgical procedures such as a myomectomy and hysterectomy(uterus removal). In some cases, they still are the proper treatment, but most women don't realize that there are less invasive options to treat fibroid and related symptoms. Uterine fibroid embolisation (UFE)is a unique procedure in today's evolving technology, which is a minimally invasive and low-risk non-surgical procedure.

Uterine Fibroid Embolisation

Uterine fibroids, when symptomatic, usually have dilated uterine arteries that predominantly feed fibroids. Uterine fibroid embolisation (UFE) uses this to its advantage, wherein interventional radiologists access these uterine arteries. This causes fibroids to shrink over time, with immediate and dramatic reduction in symptoms related to fibroids.

Additional Advantages Of UFE Include:

Treat multiple fibroids at once No scars /stitches on the abdomen No requirement for general anaesthesia

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) has recognised uterine artery embolization (UFE) as a safe and effective procedure.ACOG has recommended UFE as an alternative to hysterectomy for women. Uterine fibroid embolisation is usually best suited for women who have completed their family as there is limited data on the outcome of reproductive life.

Fibroid Awareness Month Is Here For A Reason: To Educate And Empower

Many women aren't aware that they have fibroids, and some may be embarrassed by the condition and are unwilling to share their experiences with others. Most women don't have access to adequate information or treatment and, more often, don't realize that there are less invasive options to treat fibroid and related pain. Uterine fibroid embolisation(UFE) produces less pain and has a shorter recovery period than surgical treatments. It treats the fibroid while keeping the uterus intact. But, a majority of women have never heard of UFE, despite more than 20 years of clinical use.

To Conclude

In today's world, with advancing technology and the health care system, it is a disservice to women not to provide all the information needed for an informed decision. Fibroid Awareness Month is an initiative to spread awareness about fibroid-related issues, take action, and know ways to treat fibroids to improve women's health.