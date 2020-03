If you’re suffering from fever, you should avoid fatty and spicy food as it is difficult to digest.

During fever, it is vey important that you get sufficient nutrition to fight the illness. But you should choose a diet that is easy to digest. During viral fever, your diet should be light, easy to digest and full of fluids. Certain foods have powerful properties that can relieve certain symptoms and help you heal more quickly. Read on know the right diet to take during fever.

Foods to avoid during fever

If you’re suffering from fever, you should avoid fatty and spicy food as it is difficult to digest. So, avoid these food items during fever.

Junk foods and aerated drinks: While junk foods are high in cholesterol, beverages can trigger cough and cold.

Dairy products: Dairy products can increase your body temperature. So avoid taking them when you have fever.

Fibre rich food: During fever, avoid eating food like whole wheat grains and cereals. As they take longer time to digest, your digestive system will get tired of breaking down the food molecules.

Best foods to eat when sick

Chicken soup: It is highly recommended as a remedy for the common cold. It’s a good source of vitamins, minerals, calories and protein, that your body needs in larger quantities while you’re sick. Chicken soup is also an excellent source of fluids and electrolytes, which can help you keep hydrated. It is also a natural decongestant that inhibits the action of neutrophils that cause coughing and a stuffy nose.

Garlic: Several studies have shown that garlic can enhance immune function and decrease the severity of colds and the flu. Garlic has antibacterial, antiviral and anti-fungal effects. And thus it helps avoid illness and recover faster when you get sick.

Coconut Water: Hydration is especially important when you have a fever and coconut water is the perfect beverage you can have when you’re sick. Coconut water contains glucose and the electrolytes that can help you stay hydrated.

Hot Tea: Drinking hot tea can help relieve many symptoms associated with colds and the flu. It is a natural decongestant that helps clear the sinuses of mucus. Studies say black tea can decrease the growth of bacteria in the throat. Echinacea tea, on the other hand, is found to help heal cold or flu quickly.