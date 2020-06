If you have fever, there is a chance that you suffer from loss of fluid and dehydration through sweat. To make up for this, drink a lot of water. @Shutterstock

There are many things that can trigger a fever. But it is a sign of infection in the body for sure. Sometimes it may also be an allergic reaction to something. But today, in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, any increase in body temperature can be a cause for panic and stress. But please understand that just because you have fever does not mean that you have the deadly contagion. It may also be due to seasonal fluctuations in temperatures and the prevalence of other viruses and bacteria in your region. Like for example, in summer, you may also acquire the vector-borne dengue, malaria and chikungunya. typhoid fever is also very common during the hot and humid summer months. Also Read - Weather fluctuation: How to up your immunity and be healthy when seasons change

These diseases require prompt medical attention to prevent complications that can sometimes become fatal. So, it is best to consult a doctor whenever you get a fever. This is to rule out any serious diseases. But sometimes, your fever may just be a reaction to a minor infection in the body. In this case, you can easily deal with it yourself. We tell you how.

Stay hydrated

If you have fever, there is a chance that you suffer from loss of fluid and dehydration through sweat. To make up for this, drink a lot of water. You can also increase your water intake by adding juices and broths to your diet. Nowadays, there are oral rehydration solutions in the market that you can try out to replenish your fluid loss.

Rest properly

You need to get all the rest that you can get if you have fever. This will help you recover faster. Fever can sap your energy so proper rest will also help you counter this issue. Moreover, any physical activity may increase your body temperature even more. So rest when you have fever.

Stay cool

Many people have the misconception that if you have fever, you need to keep yourself warm. But this is a myth. In fact, if you have fever, you need to wear light and breathable fabrics, keep the room temperature cool and sleep with a sheet or light blanket over you. If fever goes up, you can even apply a cold pack on your forehead, soles and palms for quick relief. Staying cool is important to keep your temperature down and you need to take this seriously.

When to visit a doctor

If your fever is recurring or it doesn’t go down even after the above measures, you need to visit a doctor. Fever over 101 degrees also need medical attention. In addition to fever, if you have any other symptoms like body ache, headache, diarrhea, sore throat and cold, consult a doctor. It may be something serious including COVID-19.

Treatment procedure

Usually almost fevers are treated with over-the-counter medications like Ibuprofen and paracetamol along with a vitamin supplement. But take medication only if prescribed by a doctor. Most drugs come with side effects. So, avoid self-medication to avoid complications later on. Also monitor your temperature at regular intervals so that your doctor can give a proper diagnosis.