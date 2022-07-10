Why Do You Feel Tired All The Time? 10 Possible Causes To Know

Feeling Tired All The Time? 15 Possible Causes of Extreme Fatigue And Exhaustion

Extreme fatigue all the time can be a sign that your body is trying to tell you something that is going wrong inside.

Are you feeling tired all the time? Are tiredness and exhaustion not leaving you at all? Then this article is for you. Most of us already know what it actually feels like to handle extreme tiredness and exhaustion, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit the world almost two and a half years back. But when you have a constant lack of energy and ongoing fatigue, it may be a sign that your body is trying to tell you something that is going wrong inside. Let's explore all the possible causes of extreme tiredness and exhaustion that one may face all the time.

What Is Fatigue?

When do you call your fatigue or tiredness a warning sign? It is when your tiredness is constant for over a good amount of period. Some of the warning symptoms of extreme fatigue include - unexplained, constant, persistent and relapsing exhaustion. The feeling can be the same as you feel when you haven't slept for days. Constant fatigue or extreme loss of energy can also strike you when you get up in the morning. You may also feel a constant lag in moving your body to do basic daily activities.

What can be the reason behind this? Well, in most cases it depends largely on your mental and physical health. But, it can also be a warning sign of something extremely wrong happening inside your body. Yes, you read that right! extreme tiredness for a long period of time is not normal and can be a symptom of a health issue.

Possible Causes of Extreme Fatigue And Exhaustion

Some of the possible reasons why you always feel tired are:

Allergic rhinitis Anaemia Thyroid disease Type 2 diabetes Sleep apnea B12 deficiency or insufficiency Long-COVID Poor heart health Rheumatoid arthritis Depression Fibromyalgia Chronic kidney disease Severe liver disease Lung disease (COPD) A bacterial or viral infection