Feeling Stiffer In Winter? How Cold Weather Affects Your Joints And Muscles

Feeling stiffer in winter? Know how cold weather impacts joints and muscles, causes pain and stiffness, and discover simple ways to stay flexible and active.

Winters are a time when we want to curl up in bed and enjoy the cosy feeling. But for some people, it is that time of the year when they wake up feeling creakier than usual. Backs feel tighter, knees protest on the stairs, and old injuries seem to return unknowingly. The cold weather does modify our bodies and make them feel and perform differently; it is not our imagination or old age that plays the jade.

How Cold Weather Affects Blood Flow and Joints?

According to Dr Deepak Kumar Mishra, Director & Head Orthopaedic & Robotic Joint Replacement Surgery Unit - I, Asian Hospital, "When it is cold, our blood vessels become narrower, which then alters the quantity of blood present to muscles and joints. When these tissues are supplied with less oxygen, they become hard and the pain becomes sharper. Reduced blood circulation leads to the sensitisation of the joint especially in individuals with arthritis or which is related to previously experienced injuries. Moreover, the cold will lead to the thickening of the joint fluid, which will lead to difficulty and painful movements.

Inactivity in Winter Increases Stiffness

Moreover, the inactivity that comes with prolonged sleep periods also gives time to the accumulation of stiffness and that is why mornings in winter are particularly severe. It is often the lower back, shoulders, hips and knees that suffer. Due to the lack of muscle and joint suppleness with cold weather, patients might often become more and more painful as time passes with a lot of rest.

Common Winter Pain Symptoms

Pain characteristics that are more common in winter include joint stiffness, especially in cases that, after waking, cramping, spasms in the muscles, swelling on the knees, hands, or ankles, and limited range of motion.

Keeping the Body Warm to Reduce Pain

The body should be kept warm to ensure smoothness in the blood. Warm compresses make more blood reach pain areas and layered clothing keeps the area warm. Lukewarm baths will help to loosen tight muscles and stiff joints. The simplest form of heat therapy could be helpful for pain in colder seasons.

Staying Active During Cold Weather

It can be tempting now not to leave the house, but in most cases, being idle only increases the pain in winter. Physiotherapy, stretching and light exercise keep the muscles and joints strong. Regular, low-impact exercises are one of the best ways to prevent the disadvantages of joints during winter.

Diet, Lifestyle and Medical Care in Winter

During the winter, the communication of healthy bones and joints is facilitated with the help of a balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D and anti-inflammatory foods. Strain reduction can also be associated with avoiding excessive sitting and maintaining proper weight. When taking it, an anti-inflammatory or painkiller must be used according to the instructions of a doctor. Discomfort that does not vanish or only inflicted increase needs not be neglected. Surgery should not be performed late because it might cause long-term harm and you can be active all year round.