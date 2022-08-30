Feeling Exhausted? 8 Unusual Signs Of Burnout You Should Not Ignore

The most important factor is, by far, early recognition of signs of burnout. If you or someone in the caregiving team shows the following symptoms, consider visiting a doctor about them:

If you are constantly tired, unable to sleep or unable to function normally, these might be signs of burnout.

The classical definition of burnout is the feeling of depersonalization, excessive cynicism, emotional exhaustion, felling a lack of accomplishment and detachment from surroundings. Burnout mainly refers to stress originating from work or anything related to work. This is how the World Health Organization (WHO) defines burnout. But burnout can result from non-work stresses, too, and lead to less-obvious symptoms.

8 UNUSUAL SYMPTOMS OF BURNOUT

Any signs of tiredness and a constant lack of sleep are signs of burnout but there are also some unusual symptoms. Know what they are.

Pessimistic Feeling

Someone experiencing burnout may adopt a critical and pessimistic view, not only of whatever's causing burnout which could be a job or the people around them, but of the world around them. At work, this means they may have a more negative attitude toward clients and be more irritable overall, according to an article published in June 2016 in World Psychiatry.

Trouble Sleeping

According to Penn Medicine, insomnia and restlessness are two other symptoms that burnout people may face. The way burnout can lead to lack of sleep, lack of sleep can also fuel over exhaustion and make it worse. It is a vicious cycle that could happen to people.

Stomach Aches Or Headaches

Researchers have informed that people have reported to experience stomach aches or headaches when they over exhausted and burned out.

Low Immunity

Stress can set off the body's inflammatory response, and chronic inflammation can compromise the immune system and damage tissue in the body, according to research, including an article published in October 2015 in Current Opinion in Psychology. When a persons immune system is weak, he or she may get infected with viral, common cold or flu more frequently than others. They might also be at a risk of serious illnesses like high blood pressure, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Weight Gain

People experiencing burnout may gain weight, according to experts. There are a few reasons for this. It could be a combination of things - your body's biological response is increasing the likelihood of gaining weight, plus reduced sleep, depression, and eating habits also change. All of those factors can contribute to weight gain.

Isolation

People who are burned out can feel like nothing they do is appreciated or makes a difference, as a result, they may isolate themselves from others. This is also a sign that a person is too exhausted.

Muscle Pain

Aches and pains can also be a physical sign of burnout. When you're stressed, your muscles automatically tense up to guard the body against pain and injury. Usually this muscle tension lets up when the stress passes, but chronic stress causes the body to stay in that stressed out state and hold onto that tension. Typical places the body holds tensions include: the shoulders, neck, head, and back.

Using Alcohol, Drugs Or Food To Cope

A very common reaction to cope with the feeling of burnout its through food, drugs or alcohol. People who are unable to cope often turn to these things for some relief and comfort. Some start binge eating junk food while others become addicted to drugs or alcohol. According to a study published in Academic Medicine found out that students studying medicine were most likely to experience burnout and eventually depending on alcohol for relief. If you find yourself exhibiting these signs, it's time to seek help from a licensed mental health professional. He or she can help you develop strategies to avoid burnout and can recommend prescription medication or counseling if necessary.