5 Tips On How To Reduce Bloating

Water retention is a very common problem that people face especially during summer season. These tips might help you!

If you are feeling bloated most of the time, it could be caused due to water retention. It is a very common issue during summer season. Water retention takes place when your body contains more amount of water than it requires. Our body can constitute almost 55 per cent to 60 per cent water. But sometimes, the level of water could exceed. This excess water can lead to swelling in different parts of the body for example, stomach, hands, legs, eyes, etc. Water retention mostly happens to women when they are pregnant or menstruating. Aside from pregnancy and menstruation, having excessive salt, following an inactive lifestyle, excess alcohol consumption and improper diet can also cause water retention in your body. It is actually not that difficult to avoid this problem. Take a look at what you can do.

Here are five very simple practices you can do at home to make sure you do not experience bloating.

Avoid Salty Food

Increase in sodium level in your body can lead to bloating. Excess sodium tends to hold more water in the body. Salt has properties that absorb water and stores in the body parts. This is what makes you feel bloated. If you reduce your intake of sodium every day, it will automatically reduce the retained water in your body.

Do Not Dehydrate Yourself

Water retention can also be caused by dehydration. Water deprivation can cause your body to swell up as they store water. The simplest way to not let this become problem in your body is by drinking lots a lots of water. Drinking 2-3 liters of water every day is more than enough for a person but drinking less than that can cause the problem of water retention along with other diseases.

Follow An Active Lifestyle

People's lifestyle has become very inactive in recent times especially because pf the jobs that require sitting for hours on end. staying active maintains the water level in our body. So, even if you are doing a 10 hour desk job, make sure that your body gets some physical exercise. It does not have to be intense rigorous workouts. You can simply stay active by going for a 10 minute walk or even a casual stroll in the park.

Eat Potassium

Consume foods that are rich on potassium. For example, you can consume potatoes, lentils, spinach, bananas, dry fruits and oranges. All of these foods are very good sources of this mineral. Low levels of potassium can also cause water retention.

Maintain Proper Diet

A poor and imbalanced diet often causes water retention. Hence it is important to include the essential ingredients in your daily diet to avoid the situation. Cut down on processed foods as much as possible as they contain a lot of sugar and salt. Try eating foods with fiber like carrots, beets, avocado, and apples; all are rich in fiber. All these foods release the excess salt through urination, thus keeping your body bloated-free.

The issue of water retention might not be a very deadly issue but it can be very uncomfortable. Some people experience this problem very frequently because of their poor lifestyle. So, follow these simple steps and you do not have to worry about feeling bloated anymore.