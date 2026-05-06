Feeling bloated and gassy? Try these 5 science-backed home remedies for quick acidity relief

Have you been iconstantly feeling bloated or uncomfortable after having your meals? Try these 5 homemade remedies for instant relief.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 6, 2026 12:16 PM IST

Are you feeling bloated? Try these home remedies for instant relief (Image generated using AI)

Are you tired of feeling bloated and gassy all the time? You are not alone! In a study, researchers have noted that most diseases are either caused by poor gut health or excessive gas accumulation within the system. While there are tons of medicines that can provide instant relief from gas and acidity, one should note that these are also filled with side effects. But that doesn't mean there is no cure at all. In this article, we tell you what you can do in order to keep your system safe and protected from gastric issues.

5 Home Remedies To Provide Instant Relief From Bloating And Acidity

Are you suffering from persistent bloating and stomach acidity issues? Try to include these 5 foods in your daily diet routine for better results:

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger is a natural remedy rich in anti-inflammatory properties that calms the stomach lining and helps in reducing gas generation. Drinking warm ginger tea will improve digestion, lower the acidity and calm bloating. Simply add a few slices of ginger to boiling water for 5-10 minutes, and sip it slowly after meals for best results.

2. Fennel Seeds (Saunf)

Fennel seeds work best in relaxing the digestive muscles and help in reducing gas, bloating, and indigestion. Try chewing a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals, steep them in hot water for a healthy digestion and soothing effect. Their natural oils help to relieve the acidity.

3. Baking Soda with Water

Baking soda is a natural antacid. Mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda in a warm glass of water, then sip it slowly, neutralises the excess stomach acid. It is a simple remedy that provides almost immediate relief from heartburn, indigestion, and gaseous discomfort. But, consuming it daily is not good for health.

4. Cold Milk

Cold milk helps in neutralising the stomach acidity, especially effective for burning sensations. Drink cold milk plain without sugar or addictive for better results. Cold milk also contains calcium and lowers your acid production over time.

You may like to read

5. Ajwain (Carom Seeds)

Ajwain has compounds that can help stimulate digestion and stop gas formation. You can chew half a spoonful of it with a pinch of salt, or boil it in water, drink it after starting, it works best against the gas caused by heavy and piling meals.

Bloating and acidity can strike without warning, leaving you feeling heavy, uncomfortable, and restless. They are often triggered by overeating, eating too quickly, stress, or consuming spicy and oily foods. While occasional digestive discomfort is common, simple home remedies can often provide quick relief by calming the stomach, reducing gas, and supporting smoother digestion. However, make sure to never underestimate this uncomfortable health condition. While home remedies can help beat this problem, sometimes, the cause is far more serious than you realise. Therefore, it is highly recommended that you visit a doctor whenever this problem persists for a long time.

Disclaimer: All these home remedies are useful in treating excessive gas formation inside your body. However, it is highly recommended that you keep a doctor in the loop before making any visible dietary changes.

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source