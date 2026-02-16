FDA Recalls Over 20,000 Peanut Butter Items Across 40 States After Blue Plastic Contamination; Experts Warn Of Nanoplastic And Microplastic Health Risks

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), firstly initiated the recall in April 2025 and Class II Classification was further implemented on February 12 until further notice.

20,000 Peanut Butter Items Recalled in 40 States

According to the US food agency, a Class II Classification is implemented when "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." Reportedly, the recall was initiated by Ventura Foods LLC. after they "found pieces of blue plastic in a filter" on various peanut butter products such as single-serve peanut butter items and peanut butter-and-jelly combo packs.

Additionally, some peanut butter items were distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc., US Foods, Sysco Corporation, Gordon Food Service and Independent Marketing Alliance, among others. A spokesperson from the company that initiated the recall told the media, "Ten months ago, DYMA Brands initiated a voluntary recall on various single-use peanut butter products due to the potential presence of a foreign material (plastic). While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's investigation and classification process is thorough and can take time to complete, that timeline did not impact our actions.

The statement continued, "At the time the recall was initiated we acted with urgency to remove all potentially impacted product from the marketplace. This includes urging our customers, their distributors and retailers to immediately review their inventory, segregate and stop the further sale and distribution of any products subject to the recall. Protecting consumers remains our top priority, and we will continue to act swiftly and transparently as the FDA review progresses."

Nanoplastic And Microplastic Health Risks

Nanoplastics and microplastics are found in different shapes, sizes and colours. Additionally, it includes polymer types, states of degradation and presence of chemical additives in plastics during the manufacturing process.

"Microplastics are very small pieces of plastic that are typically considered less than five millimeters in size in at least one dimension. Microplastics can be manufactured to be that size, such as resin pellets used for plastic production, or degraded to that size from larger plastics discarded into the environment," the FDA explains. "Nanoplastics are even smaller, typically considered to be less than one m, or micron, in size. For reference, the diameter of a human hair is about 70 microns."

A study published by Science Direct highlights that these nanoplastics and microplastics can entre your body through "respiratory system via inhalation, the digestive tract via consumption of contaminated food and water or penetration through the skin via cosmetics and clothes contact."

It further notes that bioaccumulation of these tiny plastics in the human body can increase your risk of various health issues such as "respiratory disorders like lung cancer, asthma and hypersensitivity pneumonitis, neurological symptoms such as fatigue and dizziness, inflammatory bowel disease and even disturbances in gut microbiota."

Explaining the seriousness of consuming or inhaling nanoplastic and microplastic, Dr. Sourabh Mukherjee, Sr. Consultant Surgical Oncology at Kailash Deepak Hospital, explains, "Nano- and microplastics (NMPs) are easily ingested due to their micro-level sizes. They also move easily through the food chain and persist in the environment since they are refractory to biodegradation. They are impossible to remove once released into the environment, which is why NMPs pose potential hazards to our health and the overall environment.

He further added, "This threatens health risks by accumulating in human organs, including the brain, placenta, and lungs, which can lead to chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, and potential cellular damage in case someone is under the threat to the exposure of NMPs in large quantities on a daily basis. It is impossible to avoid NMPs, but with minor lifestyle modifications such as avoiding microwaving food in plastic, cutting back on packaged and processed foods, switching to non-plastic cookware and utensils or wearing natural fibres like Cotton, wool or linen clothing can help reduce exposure to NMPs."

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.