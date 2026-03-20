Fatty pancreas emerging as major concern in type 2 diabetes patients, say experts

Researchers found that fatty pancreas was observed to vary in different populations. The study published in the European Medical Journal (EMJ) notes that Asian populations had a slightly lower risk than European populations.

Did you know that millions of individuals with Type 2 diabetes are being silently deprived of an underestimated illness that could remain chronic? A new study published in the European Medical Journal (EMJ)revealed that almost half of all patients with Type 2 diabetes are affected with fatty pancreas disease (FPD) which is a metabolic burden that may have a tremendous impact on the progression and complications of the disease.

Researchers examined 12 studies

According to a large meta-analysis that included 12 studies and over 6300 patients, the fat accumulation in the pancreas was evident in about 54 per cent of patients with Type 2 diabetes which alarmed experts who feel that the condition has been underdiagnosed despite its high prevalence.

What is FPD?

Fatty pancreas disease develops when fat accumulates in the pancreas i.e., the organ that produces insulin and also helps in digestion. Although it has been treated as a harmless or incidental finding, the latest studies indicate it can disrupt both the endocrine and exocrine functions of the pancreas in addition to deposition of fat in the abdomen.

Experts indicate that fat in the pancreas would be significant in aggravating insulin resistance, which is a characteristic of Type 2 diabetes. This can eventually result in inadequate control of the blood sugar level and the development of complications. Research has also shown that pancreatic fat is strongly associated with abnormal glucose metabolism, which further supports the association of this fat with diabetes progression.

Asians are at a lower risk of FPD

Interestingly, fatty pancreas disease was observed to vary in different populations. The study found that Asian populations had a slightly lower risk than European populations, in both smaller clinical studies and in a hospital-based setting.

The findings stressed that fatty pancreas disease is not an unusual disorder but it has been estimated to affect one out of five individuals in the world. This makes FPD one of the most prevalent pancreatic disorders across the globe. The study further states that lack of awareness and routine screening are the main reasons for the increasing rates of incidence.

You may like to read

Importance of early diagnoses

Sharing from her personal experience, Padmaja Kumari Parmar, Princess of Udaipur from the historic House of Mewar, who was recently honoured with the prestigious Mary Tyler Moore Award at the Breakthrough T1D Government Day in Washington, D.C., told Healthsite that you can not really check it yourself if you have fat in the pancreas, She said, "In my case, I have never thought of the numbers or the report but about my overall health."

The Princess of Udaipur stressed the importance of frequent check-ups, to learn your patterns of blood sugar and to be consistent with lifestyle habits. "The body tells you--you need to listen," she said. "I have also learned that awareness and routine will help a lot in controlling things before they become a bigger problem."

"Over the years I have realised that managing diabetes is not necessarily doing something drastic, it is merely being consistent. Eating well, exercising, sleeping well and managing stress which actually works in the long run," the Princess of Udaipur concludes. "It is no quick fix but little actions each day will make a difference. I have also been taught to listen to my body and know what suits me. It is not about being restricted but being conscious and making decisions that will make you feel firm and in control."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.