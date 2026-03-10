Fatty liver without alcohol? Expert explains why NAFLD is increasing among non-drinkers

Fatty liver is rising even among non-drinkers. A gastroenterologist explains the causes, lifestyle risks, early warning signs, and prevention tips for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Fatty liver disease was once largely associated with excessive alcohol consumption. However, in recent years, doctors across the world have been witnessing a rapid rise in fatty liver among people who do not drink alcohol at all. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), also called this, has become one of the most widespread liver diseases in the world, which remains silent.

According to Dr. Rajdeep More, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist and Interventional GI Endoscopist, fatty liver is no longer limited to people with alcohol use. The silent epidemic of liver disease among non-drinkers is being caused by modern lifestyle habits, rising obesity, and bad eating habits.

The fact that fatty liver can not produce any significant manifestations at the initial phases is a situation that is commonly overlooked. But when it is not attended to it may slowly develop to severe liver damage, cirrhosis and even liver failure. There is a need to know why fatty liver is on the rise among non-alcoholic individuals to avoid the long term complications.

What is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver can be defined as the overdeposition of fat in hepatocytes. Typically, the liver has some fat in the liver though when the percentage of fat in the liver weighs above 5-10 percent, it is categorized to fatty liver disease.

According to Dr. More, typical causes of fatty liver are:

Alcohol consumption

Steroid use

Certain medications

Metabolic disorders

Nowadays, NAFLD is the most common liver disease all over the globe. In India, it has been estimated that 10-30 percent of the population can be infected with a much greater risk of those who are obese and have diabetes.

You may like to read

Can Fatty Liver Occur In People Who Do Not Drink Alcohol?

Yes. It is surprising to see that many members of society do not know fatty liver may occur in non-drinkers. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is the condition that happens as the fat is collected in the liver because of metabolic disorders and not alcoholism. These disorders tend to be associated with unhealthy lifestyle trends including unhealthy nutrition, physical inactivity, obesity and insulin resistance.

Dr. More goes further to explain the fact that most patients diagnosed with fatty liver are actually ignorant of the disease due to the fact that they do not take alcohol and thus they think that their liver is okay. This myth usually slows down diagnosis and treatment.

Why Is Fatty Liver Increasing In Non-Alcoholic Individuals?

According to experts, the increasing cases of NAFLD have a close relationship with the current lifestyle trends. A number of reasons are driving the number of cases up.

1. Rising Obesity Levels

The growing rates of obesity have become one of the greatest causes of the rise in fatty liver diseases. The overweight body causes more fats to be stored all over the body including the liver. When fat gets accumulated within the liver cells, it interferes with normal functioning of a liver which results in fatty liver disease.

Persons who have abdominal obesity also referred to as belly fat are highly susceptible to it since the obesity type is closely related to metabolic conditions. The slightest increase in body weight with time can contribute to the NAFLD risk.

2. Sedentary Lifestyle

The contemporary ways of living comprise of spending a large amount of time sitting, having little physical activity and inactivity in terms of energy consumption.

There are numerous individuals who spend the majority of their day:

Sitting at desks

Working on computers

Using smartphones

Watching television

This couch potato lifestyle retards metabolism and leads to weight gain and insulin resistance- key causative factors of fatty liver disease.

Exercise assists in burning fat and controlling the amount of sugar in the bloodstream thus preventing the buildup of fats in the liver.

3. High-Carbohydrate And Processed Diets

Food is an important determinant of fatty liver disease. A lot of individuals nowadays take diets high in:

Refined carbohydrates

Sugary beverages

Processed foods

Fast foods

Trans fats

These foods cause spikes of blood sugar and insulin levels. In the long run, this leads to insulin resistance promoting the fat storage in the liver.

Big intake of foodstuffs and soft drinks which contain fructose and contain lots of sugar have also been strongly associated with development of fatty liver.

4. Increasing Cases Of Diabetes And Prediabetes

Fatty liver disease has close relations with diabetes. According to Dr. More, fatty liver is among other key predictors of developing diabetes. More fat builds up in the liver, and this leads to insulin resistance, which further complicates the body in controlling control of the blood sugar.

This dysfunction of the metabolism will eventually result in type 2 diabetes. Interestingly, the connection is in both ways:

Fatty liver puts one at risk of diabetes.

Fatty liver damage is aggravated by diabetes.

5. Genetic And Family Risk Factors

Fatty liver is also developed on the basis of family history. Research indicates that the children of diabetic patients have higher chances to develop fatty liver despite being not fat.

Genetic factors could also affect the storage of fat in the body as well as the way the liver metabolises fats and sugars. As such, those having a family history of:

Diabetes

Heart disease

Liver disease

6. Metabolic Syndrome

Fatty liver is also frequently regarded to be an extension of a bigger metabolic condition, namely the metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome encompasses a group of disorders including;

High blood pressure

High blood sugar

Excess abdominal fat

Excessive cholesterol levels.

When these conditions are combined, they pose a great risk of fatty liver, heart disease and diabetes. Dr. More reports that fatty liver can really be the red flag of these metabolic health issues.

Fatty Liver and Its Link To Diabetes

Being closely related to diabetes is one of the most threatening consequences of fatty liver disease. Metabolic accumulation of fats in the liver contributes to insulin resistance, whereby the body cells fail to respond to insulin.

When the insulin resistance becomes advanced:

Blood sugar levels rise

There is increased insulin production in the pancreas.

The threat of diabetes is greater.

Dr. More elaborates that fatty liver is a precursor of diabetes and it can even cause it. Fatty liver is in most occasions identified way before diabetes is confirmed thus early identification is crucial.

Other Health Conditions Associated With Fatty Liver

The fatty liver disease does not simply affect the liver. It may propagate far-ranging consequences on general well-being. Studies have identified that fatty liver predisposes an individual to a number of severe illnesses, which includes:

Heart Disease

Fatty liver has a close association with cardiovascular disease. Individuals who have NAFLD are at risk of developing:

Heart attacks

Stroke

Atherosclerosis (clogged arteries)

High Cholesterol

A fatty liver is usually followed by a defective level of cholesterol. Patients of NAFLD can have:

High LDL (bad cholesterol)

High triglycerides

Low HDL (good cholesterol)

High Blood Pressure

Another disease that can be easily observed in patients of fatty liver disease is hypertension. High blood pressure causes extra strain on the heart and blood vessels, which exposes any person to more risks of health problems in the long term period.

Diabetes

As discussed above, fatty liver can go a long way to predispose one to type 2 diabetes. Dr More refers to diabetes as just the tip of the iceberg in relation to fatty liver disease since the metabolic pathology is dysfunctional with several organs.

Signs And Symptoms Of Fatty Liver

The most significant issues with the diagnosis of fatty liver are that in the early stages the majority of patients do not have any symptoms. The condition is also often only diagnosed when individuals undergo regular health examinations or other imaging examinations.

However, some might have mild symptoms like:

In the right upper abdomen, heaviness.

Bloating

Mild abdominal discomfort

Particularly painful intermittent pains in the abdomen.

Fatigue

Symptoms Of Advanced Liver Damage

When left untreated, fatty liver can result in cirrhosis which is a very serious liver disease. Advanced liver disease may manifest itself through the following signs:

Jaundice (yellow skin and eyes)

Water retention in the abdomen (ascites)

Vomiting blood

Severe weakness

Swelling in the legs

How is Fatty Liver Diagnosed?

Fatty liver disease can most often be diagnosed with the help of ordinary medical examination. The most common diagnostic procedures are:

Blood Tests

Liver tests and liver enzymes may be detected as a sign of liver inflammation or liver damage.

Ultrasound

One of the most common imaging tests involved in the detection of fat in the liver is an abdominal ultrasound.

Fibroscan

Fibroscan is a non-invasive procedure that provides the quantification of the liver stiffness and allows evaluating the degree of liver damage through fat accumulation.

MR Elastography

This is the modern method of imaging that gives a thorough information of fibrosis and hardening of the liver.

Liver Biopsy

The use of liver biopsy is regarded as a gold standard of diagnosing fatty liver and establishing severity of liver damages. However, it is not only advised but it is typically only in situations where it is essential since it is an invasive procedure.

Treatment Options For Fatty Liver

The positive aspect is that in the early stages, fatty liver is reversible provided a proper change of lifestyle is implemented. According to Dr. More, liver has an incredible capacity to regenerate provided that the causes of the problem are resorted to in time.

1. Weight Reduction

The best treatment of fatty liver is weight loss. The reduction of fat in the liver can be greatly achieved even by losing 5-10% of body weight. Weight loss should occur slowly and progressively as opposed to being dieted off.

2. Healthy Diet

Modification in diet is crucial in treating fatty liver. Dr. More recommends a low-carbohydrate diet that is balanced in the nutrients.

The most important dietary suggestions are:

Eating small, frequent meals

Minimising highly processed carbohydrates.

Restricting processed foods and sugar.

Increasing fiber intake

Adding healthy fat and low fat protein.

3. Regular Physical Activity

Exercise is used to help burn up an extra fat and to restore the insulin sensitivity. Professionals suggest a minimum of 30-45 minutes of moderate physical exercise 5 or 7 days per week.

This may include:

Brisk walking

Cycling

Swimming

Strength training

4. Medical Treatment

Drugs can also be administered basing on the extent of liver damage. These drugs aim to:

Enhance sensitivity to insulin.

Reduce liver inflammation

Reverse fat accumulation

5. Bariatric Procedures For Severe Obesity

Lifestyle changes may not suffice to patients with morbid obesity. In these situations, physicians can prescribe:

Endoscopic bariatric procedures.

Bariatric surgery

When Fatty Liver Progresses To Cirrhosis?

When fatty liver disease is not treated over a long period of time, it may cause cirrhosis whereby good liver tissue is substituted with a scar tissue. At this stage:

The body is exposed to hepatotoxicity.

The damage is in many cases irreversible.

Why Early Detection is Crucial?

The secret to the prevention of complications of the fatty liver disease lies in their early diagnosis. Dr More suggests that young people should be screened especially males with:

Family history of diabetes

Obesity

High cholesterol

Heart disease

Protecting Your Liver: Key Preventive Steps

Healthy lifestyle options are a significant way of preventing fatty liver disease. The following are some of the significant preventive measures:

Maintaining a normal body weight. Eating a balanced diet Restricting processed foods and sugars. Exercising regularly Treatment of Diabetes and cholesterol. Having frequent health screening.

Fatty liver is no longer a weakness associated with the alcohol consumers. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has become a significant epidemiological challenge in the recent days, particularly in such nations as India where obesity and diabetes go up.

The state can remain unnoticed as the person may live years without it being identified. But when neglected it may cause severe difficulties such as cirrhosis and liver failure.

Dr. Rajdeep More says that the best possible preventive and curative measures against fatty liver disease include early screening, proper eating, maintenance of weight, and regular body exercises.

Liver is a very tough organ and has the ability of healing itself- but only when proper steps are taken in time. Currently, it is possible to take care of the metabolic condition to preserve liver health and wellness in the future.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.