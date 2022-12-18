Fatty Liver Symptoms: 7 Unusual Signs You Have Liver Diseases

Fatty Liver Symptoms: 7 Unusual Signs You Have Liver Diseases

Are you suffering from Fatty Liver Disease? Look out for these 7 signs and symptoms.

Fatty liver disease also known as steatosis, is a common health condition that is caused due to the presence of too much fat buildup in the liver. A healthy liver is usually filled with a very little amount of fat, however, when the amount of this fat reaches 5% to 10% of the overall liver's weight, it becomes a concerning issue.

The liver takes part in multiple life-supporting functions of the body, such as:

Production of the bile juice, that helps in digestion. Production of the protein for the body. Helps in the storage of the iron. Converts nutrients into energy. Produces substances that help in the blood clotting process of the body.

These activities together promote good health. However, a certain change inside the liver can hamper the primary activities of this organ. And one of the major concerning abnormalities of the liver is -- Fatty Liver Disease. The condition is marked by the excessive build-up of fats inside the liver, causing major hindrances in the various functions that the organ performs. What really happens when you suffer from fatty liver disease? Let's understand from the experts.

Stages of Fatty Liver Disease

In most cases, the fatty liver disease does not cause any severe health conditions or create major hindrances in liver functioning. However, when left untreated for a very long time, the condition can lead to serious health issues that can get worse over time. The stages of the progress of fatty liver disease are listed below:

Stage 1: Your liver will become swollen, or inflamed. This can damage the tissues and lead to steatohepatitis.

Stage 2: Scar tissues can form at the places where the liver is damaged. This stage is called the formation of fibrosis.

Stage 3: At this stage, the scar tissues are replaced by healthy tissues. And also there are chances that the person may develop cirrhosis of the liver.

Symptoms of Fatty Liver Disease

There are two different types of liver diseases - Alcoholic-induced fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic-related fatty liver disease. To stop the liver from suffering the worse of this condition, a person should spot the symptoms at their early stages. Below are some of the signs and symptoms of fatty liver disease that one should know:

Abdominal pain or discomfort in the upper right side of the abdomen. Sudden weight loss due to loss of appetite. Nausea Change in skin color (the skin can turn yellowish) Swollen abdomen and legs (edema) Unexplained weakness, accompanied by Extreme tiredness and fatigue

A properly planned daily routine that comprises a good diet and workout can help a person in keeping such conditions at bay.

You may like to read