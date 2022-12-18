Fatty Liver Symptoms: 7 Unusual Signs You Have Liver Diseases

- Health A-Z
Fatty liver disease also known as steatosis, is a common health condition that is caused due to the presence of too much fat buildup in the liver. A healthy liver is usually filled with a very little amount of fat, however, when the amount of this fat reaches 5% to 10% of the overall liver's weight, it becomes a concerning issue.
The liver takes part in multiple life-supporting functions of the body, such as:
These activities together promote good health. However, a certain change inside the liver can hamper the primary activities of this organ. And one of the major concerning abnormalities of the liver is -- Fatty Liver Disease. The condition is marked by the excessive build-up of fats inside the liver, causing major hindrances in the various functions that the organ performs. What really happens when you suffer from fatty liver disease? Let's understand from the experts.
In most cases, the fatty liver disease does not cause any severe health conditions or create major hindrances in liver functioning. However, when left untreated for a very long time, the condition can lead to serious health issues that can get worse over time. The stages of the progress of fatty liver disease are listed below:
There are two different types of liver diseases - Alcoholic-induced fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic-related fatty liver disease. To stop the liver from suffering the worse of this condition, a person should spot the symptoms at their early stages. Below are some of the signs and symptoms of fatty liver disease that one should know:
A properly planned daily routine that comprises a good diet and workout can help a person in keeping such conditions at bay.
