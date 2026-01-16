Fatty Liver On Rise In India: Why Young Adults Are Now At Risk Of This Lifestyle Disease

Fatty liver disease is rising fast in India, affecting young adults due to poor diet, obesity and sedentary habits. Know causes, risks and prevention tips.

Fatty liver disease is quietly becoming one of India's biggest health problems. Fatty liver had been considered a disease of only excessive alcohol consumers but today, it is also affecting young adults who work in offices and teenagers. According to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has emerged as the world's most common chronic liver disorder, affecting an estimated 30-40 per cent of the global population, with abdominal obesity identified as the single most significant risk factor.

The disturbing aspect is that a majority of individuals do not experience sickness at an early age.The disease is a silent condition that can only be detected through regular checkups.It may cause damage to the liver by time the symptoms emerge.

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver cells. The liver has its usual level of fat. However, a fat that constitutes over 5-10 per cent of the weight of the liver is not healthy. There are two main types:

Heavy drinking results in alcoholic fatty liver.

The Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which is also becoming the order of the day in India, is associated with unhealthy diet, obesity, diabetic conditions and inactive lifestyle.

NAFLD is particularly dangerous as individuals who do not engage in alcohol drinking assume that their liver is safe which does not always happen.

Why Are Fatty Liver Cases Rising in India?

The changing lifestyle in India is one of the leading causes of the upsurge. The lifestyle and the mobility of people have changed due to urbanisation, office work, and the ready access to junk food. Some key causes include:

Excessive consumption of sweetened beverages and junk food. Poor body exercise and sedentary hours. Rising obesity and belly fat An unregulated type of diabetes and cholesterol. Stress and poor sleep habits

Early Signs You Should Not Ignore

Fatty liver does not cause any visible symptoms. But as it goes on, certain individuals can observe:

Constant tiredness

Heavy or sore on the right abdomen.

Bloating

Sudden weight gain

Poor digestion

Mild nausea

How Dangerous Can Fatty Liver Become?

The fact that fatty liver is not harmful is a myth to many people. When not treated it might gradually harm the liver. With time, the fatty liver may result in:

NASH (Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)

Liver scarring (fibrosis)

Cirrhosis

Liver failure

Who Is Most at Risk?

Fatty liver ceases to be something associated with elderly people. Physicians are observing cases among individuals who are of 20s and 30s. High-risk groups include:

Individuals who are obese or have belly fat.

Patients with diabetes or prediabetes.

Office employees who have a sedentary lifestyle.

Individuals eat out regularly.

Heavy alcohol consumers

Patients with elevated cholesterol.

Can Fatty Liver Be Reversed?

The positive aspect is that in the initial stages of fatty liver, the related problem can be reversed through lifestyle changes. Here's what helps:

Eat more home-cooked meals

Limit sugar, desserts and fried meals

Consume more vegetables, fruits and whole grains

Add dal protein, egg protein or fish or paneer

Exercise for at least half an hour per day

Reduce body weight by 5-10 per cent in case of overweight

Avoid alcohol

Sleep well and manage stress

According to doctors, no magic pill will cure the liver, but healthy habits will help treat the liver.

