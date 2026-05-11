Fatty liver in type 1 diabetes may signal broader metabolic problems, study finds

Scientists found that fatty liver disease in people with type 1 diabetes may indicate wider metabolic dysfunction including insulin resistance and increased cardiometabolic health risks.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 11, 2026 9:02 AM IST

Fatty Liver. (Image: AI Generated)

A new study published in the European Medical Journal (EMJ) has identified that those who have type 1 diabetes and fatty liver disease may be at risk for developing more serious metabolic issues such as insulin resistance and other complications associated with cardiovascular disease. The study looked at metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) previously referred to as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which is linked to high levels of fat in the liver. The research states that fatty liver is the typical condition seen in individuals with type 2 but it is now also becoming a more common condition among those with type 1 diabetes.

Method of the study

According to the study adults with type 1 diabetes who also had MASLD had lower insulin sensitivity than those without liver fat accumulation. Scientists measured the liver fat with magnetic resonance spectroscopy whereas whole-body insulin sensitivity was evaluated by a hyperinsulinaemic-euglycaemic clamp test which is regarded as the most accurate method for measuring insulin sensitivity.

Fatty liver. (Image: AI Generated)

The results showed that fatty liver in type 1 diabetes could not be considered just a liver disease but rather a more complex metabolic disease that is sometimes referred to as "double diabetes" where type 1 diabetes is accompanied by insulin resistance. Researchers also warned about a strong correlation between increased liver fat and increased insulin resistance even after taking into consideration such as body weight, age, waist circumference, lipid levels and insulin doses.

Finally the researchers claimed that there is an increasing prevalence of MASLD around the world due to obesity and sedentary lifestyle. One previous study estimated that 19 to 20 per cent of people with type 1 diabetes may also have fatty liver disease.

What is fatty liver disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when the liver accumulates too much fat. Sometimes it doesn't cause symptoms in the early stages although if it goes untreated it can cause liver scarring and eventually cirrhosis. According to experts obesity, insulin resistance, poor dietary habits and lack of physical activity are among the common risk factors linked with MASLD.

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Fatty liver signs. (Image: AI Generated)

Symptoms of fatty liver disease

While some may not show signs for several years people who experience symptoms often point out signs such as:

Fatigue

Discomfort in the upper right abdomen

Unexplained weight changes

Loss of appetite

Brain fog

Inability to focus

Enlarged liver in advanced cases

Doctors recommend that an overall improvement in metabolic health could help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and certain complications. But to minimize the risk of fatty liver diseases you should follow these recommendations:

Keep blood sugar in check

Get regular exercise

Eat a balanced diet that is rich in nutrients

Cut down on processed food

Avoid sugary drinks

Keep a healthy weight

Have routine liver and metabolic health tests

The results suggest that screening liver fat in individuals with type 1 diabetes particularly those with insulin resistance or metabolic syndrome is important early in the disease process.

This content is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance regarding diabetes, liver health, or metabolic conditions.

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