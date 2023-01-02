Fatty Liver: Excessive Fat Accumulation In The Liver Can Damage Your Heart And Kidneys Completely

Dr. Amol Dahale, Consultant, Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Baner- Pune explains the various causes of fatty liver, and how it can affect other organs in your body.

It is critical to maintaining the liver's health so that it can carry out all of its intended duties. With the change in lifestyle, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and nausea have become common problems, but very few people know that these could be the symptoms of a fatty liver. According to a government survey, almost 32% of the adult population in India suffers from fatty liver. Most people do not even realize that they suffer from this progressive condition until the complications become worse and a hindrance in daily life. We spoke to Dr. Amol Dahale, Consultant, Gastroenterology, Manipal Hospital, Baner- Pune, to understand more about fatty liver, the various causes of this condition, and ways it can harm your body silently.

What Causes Fatty Liver?

The fatty liver can be broadly classified into two parts. The first is an alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD), which, as the name suggests, occurs due to overconsumption of alcoholic drinks. This can lead to liver failure if not managed on time. The other type is a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which can occur due to many reasons and is difficult to identify as it doesn't present any obvious symptoms. Although there can be many causes of fatty liver disease, some of the most common ones include:

Alcohol

Overconsumption of alcohol compared to average consumption can cause conditions that can cause damage to liver functions. It can turn into a fatal habit and even lead to fatal consequences. The liver is responsible for breaking down alcohol in the system. It tends to malfunction when overworked and is not able to recover on time.

Genetic Conditions

If a person in the family has liver disorders, the other members are also at risk of developing them. This occurs due to certain limitations like insulin resistance and the genetic structure of the liver, which is hereditary. People who are at risk must get checked routinely for the presence of any liver-related ailment.

Impact of Lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle can impact many body parts, including the liver. Inactivity, a lack of nutrition, and ignorance of any upcoming symptoms make it easy for liver disorders to occur. Moreover, liver disorders in turn create a lack of oxygen in the blood flow, further impairing brain function and impacting life.

Comorbidities

Type 2 diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, PCOS, and sleep apnea are some of the diseases that can trigger liver disorders. It is important to treat any kind of disease one may have on time; otherwise, it starts to worsen and impact other parts of the body.

Side-Effects of Medicines

Some medicines, such as amiodarone (for irregular heartbeat) and methotrexate (used to treat rheumatoid arthritis), are capable of causing fatty liver disorders. Fatty liver is usually harmless in its early stages, causing only inflammation and a few symptoms such as tiredness, swollen legs, and a swollen abdomen. However, the medications stated above are capable of causing an immense impact that leads to cirrhosis, the most severe stage of liver disorder, which is irreversible. Therefore, it is crucial to always discuss with the doctor any potential side effects of medications.

Fatty Liver Can Damage Your Heart Too!

Liver disorders are responsible for many complications, such as liver failure, jaundice, liver cancer, and hepatitis A, B, and C. Over time, it can impact other organs and cause heart problems and kidney diseases. Therefore, people should stay alert to the warning symptoms and get tested on time to prevent irreversible damage. Below mentioned are some of the common signs and symptoms of fatty liver, check them:

Abdominal pain Change in skin colour (yellowish skin, very much like jaundice) Nausea Extreme tiredness or fatigue Unexplained weight loss Sudden loss of appetite

The right way to stay healthy and disease-free is by knowing and understanding the symptoms your body is trying to show you.