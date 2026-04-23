Fatty Liver: Doctor explains how excess energy, fructose, and insulin resistance damage your liver

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Beauty
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Videos
- Photos
The liver serves as the main engine of the body's energy systems. It plays the vital role of regulating metabolism, which is the conversion of the food consumed by the body into energy and determining how that energy will be used in the body. But once the body becomes overloaded with more energy than it needs, the entire system crashes. Rather than converting the fats in the body and distributing them, the liver starts to accumulate them, thus resulting in fatty liver disease due to an overload in the body's system chemistry.
According to Dr Aditya Shah, MBBS, MD General Medicine, DM Medical Gastroenterologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, "In a healthy state, the liver acts as a central hub for nutrients. When food is digested, the liver breaks down fats and sugars. If the muscles and organs need immediate energy, the liver releases it into the bloodstream. If there is extra energy, the liver is supposed to prepare that fat to be sent away to the body's normal storage areas, like the tissue under the skin."
"It becomes hard for the body to handle the additional fat because of various metabolic reactions that exist within the body. Fat accumulation in the liver triggers specific metabolic reactions that end up complicating the situation by increasing fat synthesis and storage within the body," the doctor added.
The following are some of the major factors involved:
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, limit alcohol and processed foods and stay hydrated.
No, they are not proven to improve liver health and may even have negative effects if followed excessively.
No, a healthy liver naturally removes toxins and does not need special detox diets or cleanses.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information