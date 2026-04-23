Fatty Liver: Doctor explains how excess energy, fructose, and insulin resistance damage your liver

Here's how excess calories, fructose, and insulin resistance lead to fatty liver disease, explained simply by a doctor, with tips to protect your liver health.

The liver serves as the main engine of the body's energy systems. It plays the vital role of regulating metabolism, which is the conversion of the food consumed by the body into energy and determining how that energy will be used in the body. But once the body becomes overloaded with more energy than it needs, the entire system crashes. Rather than converting the fats in the body and distributing them, the liver starts to accumulate them, thus resulting in fatty liver disease due to an overload in the body's system chemistry.

How excess energy leads to fatty liver?

According to Dr Aditya Shah, MBBS, MD General Medicine, DM Medical Gastroenterologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, "In a healthy state, the liver acts as a central hub for nutrients. When food is digested, the liver breaks down fats and sugars. If the muscles and organs need immediate energy, the liver releases it into the bloodstream. If there is extra energy, the liver is supposed to prepare that fat to be sent away to the body's normal storage areas, like the tissue under the skin."

What happens when the liver gets overloaded?

"It becomes hard for the body to handle the additional fat because of various metabolic reactions that exist within the body. Fat accumulation in the liver triggers specific metabolic reactions that end up complicating the situation by increasing fat synthesis and storage within the body," the doctor added.

The following are some of the major factors involved:

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Key metabolic factors behind fatty liver

The Fructose Effect: Not sugars are created equally. Although the body can use common sugar (glucose) to produce energy in most body parts, fructose, which is present in sodas and processed sweets, should be metabolised solely by the liver. The liver is unable to burn all the fructose that comes at a single time. Storage Overflow: The fat cells in the body are usually like sponges in the body where excess energy is stored. But as soon as they are filled, no more fat can be stored in them. This way the extra fat will spill over into the blood stream, directly to the liver. This additional weight exerts a lot of stress on the tissues of the liver since the liver is not designed to act as a storage organ. Insulin Resistance: Insulin is a hormone that informs the body when to burn sugar and when to cease the production of more fuel. When fat has plugged the liver, it ceases to hear these insulin cries. This is referred to as insulin resistance. Since the liver is no longer able to hear the command to cease, it goes on to accumulate fat and release sugar into the blood even though the body already has sufficient.v

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