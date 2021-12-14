- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Coronavirus
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
The liver is the largest organ of the human body. From helping in digestion to removing poisons, this organ plays a big role in managing the functions of the entire body. Fatty liver disease is a chronic condition in which unwanted fats get accumulated/build up inside the liver, disrupting its functions. In medical journals, there are two different types of fatty liver diseases - alcoholic fatty liver diseases and non-alcoholic liver diseases. Before we understand how a simple addition to your diet can help you fight this condition, let's look at the various risk factors associated with fatty liver diseases.
The exact reasons, or to be precise, causes of fatty liver diseases are not known. However, some of the risk factors of this condition may include:
As discussed above, there are two different categories that come under fatty liver diseases. An alcoholic, as well as one who abstains, can suffer from this health condition. However, the symptoms are not that different. Here are some you should never miss.
You know what can cause fatty liver diseases, you also know what symptoms you need to look out for, let's discuss that one food or fruit that you can add to your daily diet to fight this condition. According to the experts, amla, the superfruit that is rich in vitamin C, helps in strengthening immunity, which in a way fights several chronic health conditions. It is also rich in antioxidants, which is great for all those who are suffering from fatty liver diseases. Consuming amla daily can help your body flush out the toxins, thus keeping the liver healthy. It also reduces hyperlipidemia and metabolic syndrome. But there is a proper way to consume this superfruit. How? Let's discuss.
Amla can be consumed in all forms, but this is not the same for everyone. A person who is suffering from fatty liver must consume Amla with black salt. He/she can also eat raw amla as a salad by adding a pinch of salt to it. Drinking amla tea is also beneficial (consume it early morning for best results).
Disclaimer: Kindly take these as suggestions only. Please consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily routine.
Follow us on