Fatty Liver Diseases: Make Gooseberry Aka Amla a Part of Your Daily Diet To Fight Hepatic Steatosis

Suffering from fatty liver diseases? Make Amla aka gooseberry a part of your daily diet to fight this condition and keep your body toxin free.

The liver is the largest organ of the human body. From helping in digestion to removing poisons, this organ plays a big role in managing the functions of the entire body. Fatty liver disease is a chronic condition in which unwanted fats get accumulated/build up inside the liver, disrupting its functions. In medical journals, there are two different types of fatty liver diseases - alcoholic fatty liver diseases and non-alcoholic liver diseases. Before we understand how a simple addition to your diet can help you fight this condition, let's look at the various risk factors associated with fatty liver diseases.

Who Is At Risk of Developing Fatty Liver Diseases?

The exact reasons, or to be precise, causes of fatty liver diseases are not known. However, some of the risk factors of this condition may include:

When an individual is suffering from type-2 diabetes or is in the pre-diabetic stage. An obese person or someone who is overweight. An individual suffering from high blood pressure (High BP or Hypertension). Have high levels of fats in the blood, such as cholesterol and triglycerides.

Symptoms You Should Look Out For

As discussed above, there are two different categories that come under fatty liver diseases. An alcoholic, as well as one who abstains, can suffer from this health condition. However, the symptoms are not that different. Here are some you should never miss.

Extreme fatigue or tiredness. Discomfort in the upper right side of your abdomen. Nausea. Loss of appetite. Unexplained weight loss. Swollen abdomen and legs (edema).

Include Amla Aka Gooseberry In Your Daily Diet

You know what can cause fatty liver diseases, you also know what symptoms you need to look out for, let's discuss that one food or fruit that you can add to your daily diet to fight this condition. According to the experts, amla, the superfruit that is rich in vitamin C, helps in strengthening immunity, which in a way fights several chronic health conditions. It is also rich in antioxidants, which is great for all those who are suffering from fatty liver diseases. Consuming amla daily can help your body flush out the toxins, thus keeping the liver healthy. It also reduces hyperlipidemia and metabolic syndrome. But there is a proper way to consume this superfruit. How? Let's discuss.

How To Consume Amla When Suffering From Fatty Liver Diseases

Amla can be consumed in all forms, but this is not the same for everyone. A person who is suffering from fatty liver must consume Amla with black salt. He/she can also eat raw amla as a salad by adding a pinch of salt to it. Drinking amla tea is also beneficial (consume it early morning for best results).

Disclaimer: Kindly take these as suggestions only. Please consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily routine.

