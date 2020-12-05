Researchers have developed a diagnostic tool based on nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that could be used to detect fatty liver disease or liver fibrosis. Since it's a non-invasive test you could screen people even before they have obvious symptoms of the compromised liver and you would be able to say which of these patients had fibrosis said study author Michael Cima from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US. HOW DOES THE DEVICE WORK? The device which is small enough to fit on a table uses NMR to measure how water diffuses through tissue which can reveal how much