Night Owls, Beware! Staying Up Late Could Increase Risk Of Fatty Liver Disease

Sleep deprivation could affect your health in many ways. Don't stay up late or you could get fatty liver.

Getting enough sleep is crucial for a healthy mind and body. Inadequate sleep or sleep deprivation could lead to many health problems. Night owls, beware! If you're frequently staying up late, you could get fatty liver disease.

A new study, published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, suggested that people with sedentary lifestyles and poor sleep behaviors are at highest risk for fatty liver disease, which can progress to end-stage liver disease. A quarter of the world's adult population are estimated to be affected by this chronic liver disease. Metabolic disorders like obesity and type 2 diabetes are known to trigger fatty liver disease.

The study showed that people who stay up late, snore and nap during daytime for over 30 minutes have the highest risk for developing fatty liver disease. Even a moderate improvement in your sleep quality can reduce the risk of getting fatty liver by up to 29 per cent.

Look out for the symptoms of fatty liver disease

Often, fatty liver disease, which occurs due to build-up of too much fat in the liver, do not show symptoms until it gets worse and progresses to cirrhosis. Symptoms, if you experience, may include:

Feeling of fullness

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Wight loss

Yellowish skin (jaundice)

Swollen abdomen and legs (edema)

Extreme tiredness or mental confusion

Weakness

Health effects of poor sleep

Apart from eating well and exercise regularly, you need to get at least seven hours of sleep every night. Lack of sleep could affect your health in many ways. If you don't get enough night-time sleep:

You may feel very sleepy and tired during the day

It can make you feel moody

Reduce your ability to think and remember and stay alert

Lack of sleep can make you feel drowsy, which can increase risk of accidents if you're.

Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with some serious health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, stroke, depression, and weak immune system function.

Poor sleep can also affect your skin, and lead to premature wrinkling, dark circles, etc.

