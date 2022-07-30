Getting enough sleep is crucial for a healthy mind and body. Inadequate sleep or sleep deprivation could lead to many health problems. Night owls, beware! If you're frequently staying up late, you could get fatty liver disease.
A new study, published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, suggested that people with sedentary lifestyles and poor sleep behaviors are at highest risk for fatty liver disease, which can progress to end-stage liver disease. A quarter of the world's adult population are estimated to be affected by this chronic liver disease. Metabolic disorders like obesity and type 2 diabetes are known to trigger fatty liver disease.
The study showed that people who stay up late, snore and nap during daytime for over 30 minutes have the highest risk for developing fatty liver disease. Even a moderate improvement in your sleep quality can reduce the risk of getting fatty liver by up to 29 per cent.