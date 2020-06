Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, refers to a group of liver conditions affecting people who drink little to no alcohol. It occurs due to the accumulation of excess fat in the liver that is not caused by alcohol. It’s a very common disorder among people who are overweight or obese. If not addressed, it can lead to serious liver damage, including cirrhosis or liver cancer. Excess fat in the liver can also increase your risk of serious health problems, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease. If diagnosed and managed at an early stage, you can reduce the amount of fat in your liver and stop possible complications. Also Read - Science-backed home remedies you can rely upon

The good news is that a new study has revealed that a natural compound found in many well-known and widely consumed vegetables can help fight non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. According to the study, led by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists, the natural compound called ‘indole’ is found in gut bacteria and in cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, kale, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Also Read - Struggling to poop? Home remedies to combat quarantine constipation

The study, published recently in Hepatology, suggested that this natural compound may lead to new treatments or preventive measures for NAFLD. Also Read - Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: Adhere to these dietary changes to treat the condition

How indole works against NAFLD

Gut bacteria can have either positive or negative effect on the progression of fatty liver disease. These bacteria also produce indole, which is believed to have preventive and therapeutic benefits to people with NAFLD. Researchers have also acknowledged the benefits of Indole-3-carbinol found in cruciferous vegetables, including their anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties. The new study found that people with a higher BMI tended to have lower levels of indole in their blood. Additionally, the indole levels were found to be significantly lower in obese people than those who were considered lean. And people with lower indole levels had a higher amount of fat deposition in their liver.

To further determine the impact of indole, the research team treated animal models with indole. Surprisingly, they found that animal models treated with indole significantly decreased fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver. In addition to reducing fat deposit in liver cells, indole also acts on cells in the intestine, which send out molecular signals that dampen inflammation, they noted.

Based on their findings, the researchers suggested that foods rich in indole or medicines that mimic its effects may be new therapies for treatment of NAFLD.

Natural ways to control NAFLD

Unhealthy nutrition, such as excessive intake of saturated fats, can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Obesity is another risk factor of NAFLD. The above study noted that fatty liver is seven to 10 times more common in people with obesity than in the general population. Therefore, adopting a healthy lifestyle is the key to managing fatty liver. Here are some natural remedies that can prevent development and progression NAFLD:

Lose weight – If you’re overweight, try to bring down your BMI between 18.5 to 24.9, which indicates a normal weight. Reducing your weight can help remove some fat from the liver and lower progression of NAFLD if you have it.

Eat a healthy diet – Maintain a balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, protein and carbohydrates, but low in fat, sugar and salt; eating smaller portions of food can help, too

Exercise regularly – Experts suggest that one should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as walking or cycling, a week. Regular exercise can help improve NAFLD, even if you do not lose weight.

Stop smoking – Some studies suggest that cigarette smoking may be a risk factor for onset of NAFLD in non-drinkers. So, if you smoke, stop it. Kicking the butt will also help reduce your risk of many health problems, including heart attacks and strokes.

Avoid alcohol – Although NAFLD is not caused by alcohol, drinking can make it worse. It’s best to limit alcohol or stop drinking.