It Is Possible To Reverse Fatty Liver Disease; Here's How

Good news for people suffering from fatty liver disease! Experts have said that it is possible to reverse the disease. Read on to know how making the right choices can help you manage the outcome.

Fatty liver disease is a condition that occurs when the liver stores too much fat. Most people show no signs or symptoms, and it does not cause them any substantial issues. However, in some situations, it can result in liver damage. The good news is that lifestyle adjustments can typically prevent or even correct fatty liver disease. "Dietitian Mac Singh, Co-founder Fitelo explains fatty liver disease as a lifestyle disease, caused when fat builds up in your liver. There are two primary types: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease."

Symptoms Of Fatty Liver Disease

He further elaborates that eating excessive fat is not the only cause of developing fatty liver disease. An unhealthy lifestyle combined with bad dietary habits is the leading cause of developing the disease. In order to manage the disease, it is essential to know the symptoms of the diseases, which include:

Fatigue

Low energy

Nausea

Slight pain around the liver

Craving food rich in sugar

"Fatty liver disease of grade 1 is not a cause of significant concern for most people and is often left untreated until it evolves into a more severe problem. Untreated fatty liver can lead to liver cirrhosis and liver failure or liver cancer. There's no damage to the liver in NAFLD, so the condition can be reversed before it becomes a more severe concern," said Dietician Singh.

Ways To Lower The Risk Of Fatty Liver Disease

According to Dietician Mac Singh, making the following changes in your lifestyle can help you reduce the risk of fatty liver disease.

Weight loss

Research recommends weight loss as the single best thing to control or reverse NAFLD. Even a loss of 3 per cent to 5 per cent of your body weight can enhance your liver health. Talk with your dietician about the most suitable way for you to lose weight effectively and safely.

Eat healthily

Eating healthier food has other benefits than weight loss. A healthy diet can enhance your overall health and significantly lower the amount of fat in your liver.

Make dietary changes

He further recommends people include more fresh fruits and vegetables, more fibre-rich foods, more fish, and monitor their carbohydrate intake. "While these are just simple changes for everyone to follow, it is best to consult a dietician to guide you towards the optimum diet plan," he said.

Look out for health problems

He added, "Multiple underlying health conditions cause fatty liver disease. Identify and correctly manage those health conditions, and you can help reverse NAFLD, too. Conditions might include diabetes, high cholesterol, high triglycerides (fat in the blood), polycystic ovarian syndrome, to name a few."

Foods To Add To Your Diet To Reverse Fatty Liver Disease

Now we have told you to make certain dietary changes, but confused as to what you should eat? We talked to Nidhika Bahl, Integrative Nutritionist and Founder of Health Talk World, who listed out the few foods that can be included in your diet to help you reverse fatty liver disease.

Explaining how food affects your liver, she explained, "The liver acts as a detoxifier in the body. It ensures the removal of toxins, alcohol and drugs from the body and the removal of age blood cells from the circulation. It also strengthens the immune system. However, some wrong eating habits and lifestyle choices can lead to fatty liver disease, which is a serious disease. Since the non-alcoholic fatty liver is caused by too much sugar, both glucose and fructose, the logical solution is simply to cut them down by eliminating sugary drinks and processed foods with added sugars from your diet as well as adopting a ketogenic diet and or intermittent fasting."

Few foods can also be included in your diet to reverse fatty liver:

Lemon

Lemon is an antioxidant that helps the liver produce enzymes called glutathione. Lemon also repairs the liver as glutathione neutralizes toxins. Therefore, squeezing half a lemon into a glass of water and drinking it in the morning for a few weeks is also good for a fatty liver.

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric is the main bioactive substance with a hepatoprotective effect. It reduces inflammation and protects the liver by improving lipid metabolism and insulin sensitivity. Since turmeric, which is an antioxidant reservoir, improves the body's ability to digest fats, it prevents these fats from accumulating in the liver.

Green tea

Looking at the studies, it has been seen that the improvement of fatty liver is significantly easier in individuals who regularly drink green tea. Green tea, which is also an important source of antioxidants, has a protective effect against liver cancer and many other types of cancers by reducing oxidative stress in the body

Coffee

One of the benefits of coffee, which has many positive effects on health, is that it protects liver health. When scientific studies are examined, it has been observed that coffee consumption has preventative and supportive effects on the progression of the disease, even existing liver patients. Drinking coffee accelerates fat burning in the body. In this way, it helps to prevent fatty liver. Because of these positive effects, coffee can be counted among liver-friendly foods if its consumption is not overdone.

Milk thistle with dandelion

Research suggests that flavonoids isolated from milk thistle seeds and dandelion root both help to maintain liver health and support normal physiological functioning of the liver.

Kale & blueberries shake

Here's a recipe for a great shake to keep fat off the liver.

Ingredients (organic if possible)

Serves - 2

4 cups kale (frozen)

2 cup blueberries (frozen)

2 cup water

2 cups plain whole-milk kefir (organic and grass-fed if possible)

Instructions: Blend all of the ingredients for a couple of minutes. Drink daily in combination with a Healthy Keto Diet and Intermittent Fasting.

Last Word

While the fatty liver disease has no medical drug treatment course. However, there are certain medications and supplements you may be advised to include in your diet. Experts believe that the best way to maintain your liver's health is to ensure you maintain a healthy body weight and follow a diet that works best for you.