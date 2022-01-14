Exercise Can Prevent Fatty Liver Disease Caused By Overnutrition: How Yoga Can Help Here

Regular practice of these four yoga asanas can benefit in your existing fatty liver or can keep you away from it, says Acharya Advait Yogbhushan.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), also called metabolic liver disease MAFLD), is the buildup of excessive fat in the liver that is not caused by alcohol. NAFLD is considered the most common cause of liver disease and it's estimated that worldwide one in four persons suffers from it. People with NAFLD often have type 2 diabetes, and they also have an increased risk of liver cirrhosis, cardiovascular diseases, as well as increased mortality. Lifestyle modification including regular exercise is recommended to prevent and treat fatty liver. A study recently published in Molecular Metabolism also concluded that exercise could help prevent the development of fatty liver.

Keep reading to understand how exercise helps protect against fatty liver associated diseases, and get to know the yoga asanas that you can perform to improve your liver health.

How regular exercise can prevent or treat fatty liver

It is said that non-alcoholic liver disease is due to an imbalance between energy intake and consumption, which leads to fat deposits in the liver. Over time, this impairs the function of the mitochondria, and increases the risk of hepatic insulin resistance and liver inflammation.

TRENDING NOW

[Mitochondria, which are considered the power plants of the cell, are structures within cells that help turn the energy we take from food into energy that cells can use.]

Scientists from the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), Helmholtz Munich and T bingen University Hospital investigated how regular exercise alters the adaptation of the liver to increased energy intake and what role skeletal muscle plays in this process. In the study, mice were fed a high-energy diet, some animals also received regular treadmill training.

Following the six-week intervention, they found that exercise trained mice had less fat stored in their liver. Additionally, glucose control improved in the exercise trained mice. Moreover, an increased respiratory capacity of the skeletal muscles helped reduced the metabolic stress in the liver.

You may like to read

According to the researchers, regular treadmill training regulated important enzymes of glucose and fructose degradation in the liver as well as the mitochondrial pyruvate metabolism. This helps reduce the substrate burden for mitochondrial respiration and lipid synthesis. The study results were published in Molecular Metabolism.

Yoga can benefit those with fatty liver disease

"Any chronic condition's biggest drawback is that it violates the experience of life and degrades it," said Rajesh Singh Maan, a spiritual yoga guru and sacred sciences teacher. Popularly known as Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, he is the founder of Swamarpan Foundation and a Himalayan Yogi Institute.

Although, fatty liver is a condition common in people consuming alcohol, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common liver disease worldwide, with a worldwide prevalence of 25 per cent. The condition is a result of food and lifestyle choices that lead to causing inflammation in the liver, according to the yoga guru.

"Lifestyle and consumption choices seem insignificant on a day-to-day basis, whereas they lead to severe impacts on the functioning of the body. As processed food or drink interacts with the body, anything that the body cannot process takes the form of deposited fat in the body. The condition of the fatty liver is an example of such unnecessary fat deposit, which can take the form of grave conditions like cirrhosis, liver failure, diabetes, weight gain, etc.," he said.

Metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) was also found in the majority of patients suffering from Covid-19 in Italy.

Yoga practices are best to avoid all chronic difficulties and it is better to start yoga as early as you can, for your body and mind's wellness, Acharya Advait Yogbhushan asserted.

Yoga asanas that one can perform to boost liver health

According to Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, regular practice of these yoga asanas can benefit in your existing fatty liver or can keep you away from it.

Padmasana: Also known as the lotus pose, this asana is great for mind, body, and spirit. The practitioner crosses both the legs keeping the feet on opposite thighs. The back remains straight keeping the spine straight and helps in improving postures. As this asana is good for improving metabolism, it is great for people with fatty liver.

Uttanasana: It is a standing forward bend asana. The practitioner stretches his arms upwards and maintaining the stretch bends from forward keeping the knees straight till his hands touch the feet. It is very beneficial in the condition of fatty liver as it regulates the functions of the liver, kidney, and spleen.

Bhujangasana: It is also called the cobra pose in modern yoga. The practitioner lies chest facing the floor, keeps his palm at shoulder level on the ground, and lifts the chest upwards. This asana stimulates the liver and other intercoastal muscles and is great for the functioning of the liver and kidney.

Kaagasana: Also known as the crow pose, it is a very simple sitting asana practiced by standing with both feet close to one another, the practitioner then sits bending his knees, putting his hands across the knees. It stimulates all abdominal organs and improves digestion.

Signs and symptoms of fatty liver disease

It is normal to have small amounts of fat in your liver. But when fat constitutes 5 per cent to 10 per cent of your liver's weight, it becomes a problem. Several factors, including obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol, can increase your risk of fatty liver disease. Heavy drinking can also lead to the accumulation of fat in the liver and cause alcoholic liver disease.

Fatty liver disease often doesn't show symptoms until the disease progresses to cirrhosis of the liver. If symptoms do appear, they may include:

Fatigue

Pain or a feeling of fullness in the upper right side of the abdomen.

When NAFLD progresses to advanced scarring (cirrhosis), one may experience:

Nausea, loss of appetite or weight loss.

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Swollen abdomen and legs (edema).

Enlarged blood vessels just beneath the skin's surface

Enlarged spleen

Red palms

Weakness, extreme tiredness or mental confusion.

See a doctor if you have any signs and symptoms that cause you concern. Remember, fatty liver disease can be prevented or reversed with lifestyle changes. But untreated fatty liver can progress into cirrhosis, which can eventually lead to liver failure or liver cancer.

RECOMMENDED STORIES