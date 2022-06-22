Diabetes Can Up The Risk Of Fatty Liver Disease: Ways To Prevent It

Diabetes is a disease that can put you at risk for several other diseases, including fatty liver disease. Our expert reveals ways that can help you mitigate the risk.

Diabetes is a chronic condition that can lead to a number of health complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and blindness. Fatty liver is the accumulation of fats in liver cells. It is normal to have some fat in your liver, but if more than 5 per cent of your liver's weight is fat, then it is called fatty liver. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common form of fatty liver. NAFLD can range from simple fat accumulation (steatosis) to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is a more serious form of the disease that can lead to cirrhosis or liver failure. NAFLD can be triggered by obesity, diabetes or genetic factors.

People with diabetes are more likely to develop fatty liver. This is because high levels of sugar in the blood can damage the liver. Also, insulin resistance, which is commonly found in type 2 diabetes, can cause fat to accumulate in the liver.

Warning Signs of Fatty Liver Disease

In most instances, fatty liver disease is not associated with any symptoms until it progresses to cirrhosis or liver failure. However, the following may be clues to the presence of fatty liver.

You have a fat belly: If you store most of your fat around your waist, it could be a sign that you have fatty liver disease. You are tired all the time: Fatty liver disease can make you feel tired all the time. You have poor appetite: If you don't feel like eating, it could be a sign that your liver is not able to process fat properly. You have pain in your abdomen: Pain in the upper right side of the abdomen is often found in fatty liver disease.

How is Fatty Liver Disease Diagnosed?

Since most people with fatty liver disease have no symptoms at all, it becomes necessary to do blood tests or imaging studies to make the diagnosis. Ultrasound abdomen by a skilled radiologist is the easiest way to diagnose the presence of fat in the liver. Some blood tests (known as liver function tests) are also useful in picking up fatty liver, especially if it has progressed to the stage of NASH. Since early diagnosis and treatment of fatty liver disease can prevent serious complications such as cirrhosis or liver failure, it is important for all individuals with diabetes to get an ultrasound scan of the abdomen and liver function tests done at regular intervals, even if they do not have any symptoms.

How to Prevent Fatty Liver Disease?

There are several things you can do to prevent fatty liver disease. Firstly, you should maintain a healthy weight. Obesity is a major risk factor for developing fatty liver disease. Secondly, you should eat a healthy diet that is low in fat and sugar. Eating a healthy diet will help to keep your liver healthy. Thirdly, you should avoid drinking excessive amounts of alcohol. Alcohol is a toxin that can damage your liver. If you drink alcohol, you should limit yourself to no more than one drink per day. Fourthly, you should exercise regularly. Exercise helps to keep your liver healthy by increasing blood flow to the organ. Finally, you should avoid exposure to toxins. Toxins can damage your liver and lead to fatty liver disease.

Here are some specific diet suggestions to help you make healthy choices:

Include more fibre-rich foods

Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes can be beneficial for your health. Fibre helps slow down the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream, which can help keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Eat more protein

Include protein at every meal. Protein helps stabilize blood sugar levels and can also help you feel fuller longer. Good sources of protein include lean meats, poultry, fish, tofu, beans, and lentils.

Limit saturated and trans fats

These unhealthy fats can raise your cholesterol levels and increase your risk for heart disease. Choose leaner cuts of meat, cook with healthy oils like gingelly, groundnuts, and canola oils instead of butter, and snack on nuts and seeds instead of processed snacks.

Diet supplements for healthy liver

Supplementing your diet with certain vitamins and minerals can also help to keep your liver healthy. Vitamin E and selenium are two nutrients that are particularly important for liver health. You can find these nutrients in supplement form or in foods such as nuts, seeds, and leafy greens.

Treatment for Fatty Liver Disease

Weight loss is the main component of treatment for fatty liver. In addition, some of the medications used for the treatment of diabetes also have beneficial effects on the fatty liver. Your doctor will be able to guide you regarding these.

Conclusion

Fatty liver disease is a serious condition that can lead to life-threatening complications if left untreated. With early diagnosis and treatment, however, fatty liver disease can be managed successfully. If you are at risk for fatty liver disease, make sure to get regular checkups with your doctor and watch for any changes in your health. Control of blood sugars, lipids and maintenance of ideal body weight are the keys to preventing the aggravation of this condition.

(The article is contributed by Dr Ranjit Unnikrishnan I, Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, Vice Chairman & Consultant, M.D., D.Diab, FRCP (Glasg, Edin, Lond), FACP, FICP, FACE)