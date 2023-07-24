Fatty Liver Disease Symptoms: Unusual Swelling In These 5 Body Parts Could Be A Sign of Liver Disease

One begins to notice swelling in various body parts when fatty liver disease advances to liver cirrhosis and an irreversible liver damage takes place.

Fatty liver disease is characterised by an excessive accumulation of fat in the liver. This condition can damage the organ to the extent that it can fail to perform its usual duties. The condition is easily treatable and poses little risk to health in its early stages, but it worsens when proper treatment is not provided on time. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: nonalcoholic and alcoholic. Fat deposits in the liver of non-heavy drinkers are known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The initial stage of alcohol-related liver damage is known as alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD). Simple alcoholic fatty liver is the name of the disorder if there is no inflammation or other problems. In this article, we explore the various symptoms of fatty liver diseases that can appear in your body.

These 5 Body Areas May Swell As a Result of a Serious Illness

Untreated fatty liver disease can cause the liver to become inflamed, damaged, and replace itself with scar tissue, which reduces its capacity to function. When this significant damage takes place, it is referred to as liver cirrhosis, and it can progress into liver failure or cancer. Alcohol-induced fatty liver disease, which is caused by excessive alcohol use, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is caused by an unhealthy lifestyle and chronic illnesses like diabetes and obesity, are the two different causes of fatty liver. Here is a list of 5 body parts that can experience swelling due to the condition:

Abdomen

The onset of ascites is one of the defining symptoms of advanced liver disease. The buildup of fluid in the abdominal cavity is known as ascites. Portal hypertension, also known as severe fatty NASH or advanced alcoholic fatty liver disease, is a condition in which liver inflammation and scarring increase pressure in the blood capillaries within the liver. Inflammation and discomfort in the abdomen may develop from fluid leaking into the abdominal cavity from the liver's blood veins as a result of this increased pressure.

Legs And Ankles

Portal hypertension may also result from liver damage brought on by fatty liver disease. When the portal vein of the liver, which delivers blood from the intestines and other organs to the liver, experiences increased pressure, this condition is known as portal hypertension. Edoema, a swelling of the legs and ankles caused by fluid buildup in the surrounding tissues as a result of this increased pressure, might occur.

Feet

Yes, your feet can also show up symptoms when you develop fatty liver diseases. As per studies, in severe cases of fatty liver disease, Edema may also affect the feet in addition to causing swelling in the legs and ankles.

Hands

Fluid retention in the hands can result from liver dysfunction brought on by severe fatty liver disease and portal hypertension, resulting in swelling and puffiness.

Chest And Breasts

Gynecomastia, a condition marked by the growth of breast tissue, is a condition that can develop in men with severe fatty liver disease. This happens as a result of hormonal abnormalities linked to liver disease. Infertility and a decrease in sexual desire may be linked to this.

