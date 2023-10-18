Fatty Liver Disease Symptoms Can Severely Damage Your Heart: 5 Important Steps To Prevent Liver Problems Induced Heart Attacks

Fatty Liver Disease Symptoms Can Severely Damage Your Heart: 5 Important Steps To Prevent Liver Problems Induced Heart Attacks

Fatty liver disease can severely damage your heart and increase your risk of heart attack. Dr Ruchit Patel, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Lilavati Hospital, has shared some effective tips to prevent liver problems induced heart attacks.

Non-Alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has emerged as an important health concern over the past few decades. It affects up to 30% of the world population. It is a condition characterized by the buildup of fat in the liver, often associated with metabolic diseases like Diabetes, Hypertension, Abdominal Obesity, increased cholesterol, and Triglycerides.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Silent Condition Linked to Heart Disease

Since the association of cardiometabolic factors with Fatty Liver is so frequent that the recent nomenclature of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is replaced by Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) However, recent research suggests that MASLD may also have far-reaching implications for the heart.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and cardiovascular disease often go hand in hand, forming a lethal combination that demands our attention. However, MASLD primarily affects the liver, it has a strong association with heart-related issues. According to research, Fatty Liver may serve as an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, even in those without traditional risk factors such as obesity or type 2 diabetes. This alarming revelation points to the need for comprehensive evaluation and management of individuals with MASLD to prevent or reduce the risk of heart disorders.

This is how MASLD is linked to cardiovascular disease Chronic inflammation of the liver due to fat deposition can lead to oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and vascular dysfunction, all of which promote the development and progression of cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, fatty liver disease can contribute to myocardial fibrosis and impair cardiac function over time. Hence, many people with MASLD are more likely to experience adverse cardiac events like heart attack, heart failure, or stroke. Early detection of MASLD through routine liver function tests or imaging studies like Abdomen Ultrasound could help identify individuals at higher risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

Managing both conditions simultaneously may not only improve outcomes but also prevent further complications down the line.

The Diagnosis

One of the biggest challenges in diagnosing Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) is the absence of specific symptoms in the early stages. Many individuals with MASLD experience no noticeable signs until the condition progresses to a more advanced stage. Blood tests are often used to measure liver enzymes and other markers that indicate liver inflammation or damage. Additional imaging techniques such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) scans, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be necessary. Even elastography has shown promise for diagnosing MASLD. Seek timely treatment after the confirmed diagnosis of MASLD.

The Management of MASLD Patients

While there is no specific medication to treat MASLD, lifestyle modifications are key in managing the disease. Weight loss through a combination of diet and exercise can significantly improve liver function in individuals with MASLD. Incorporating probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, into your diet is beneficial for managing this condition. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil may possess anti-inflammatory properties that could protect against liver damage caused by excessive fat accumulation. Don't miss the regular check-ups and follow-ups with the doctor. Those with MASLD should also go for regular cardiac screening as suggested by the doctor to know the status of their heart.

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease: How To Prevent It?

Follow these tips to prevent MASLD:

Follow A Good Diet: One of the major risk factors for MASLD is a high intake of added sugars and processed foods, which can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance. By cutting down on sugary drinks like soda and fruit juices, as well as foods that are high in refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats, you can lower your risk of developing MASLD. Opt for whole, unprocessed foods instead, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats like olive oil. Exercise Regularly: Engaging in regular physical activity is not only beneficial for overall health but also plays a key role in preventing MASLD. Exercise helps improve insulin sensitivity and promotes weight loss or maintenance, both of which are crucial for reducing the risk of developing fatty liver disease. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week including brisk walking, cycling, or swimming are excellent choices. Additionally, incorporating strength training exercises into your routine can further support liver health by building muscle mass. It's important to avoid alcohol if you want to prevent MASLD.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

