Fatty liver disease is a common but serious condition caused due to accumulation of too much fat in the liver. There are two main types of fatty liver disease: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease. While the former is caused by excessive alcohol intake, the latter affects people who drink little to no alcohol and may be triggered by diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. If not managed at an early stage, NAFLD can lead to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), an aggressive form of fatty liver disease, which is marked by liver inflammation. This may also progress to advanced scarring (cirrhosis) and liver failure. Usually, fatty liver disease causes no noticeable symptoms in the early stages. Also Read - India to become first country to include non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in national programme

Some patients with fatty liver disease may complain of fatigue, nausea or abdominal pain. In the advanced stage (cirrhosis), one may experience symptoms such as Also Read - 6 worst foods for your liver you need to avoid

Abdominal swelling (ascites)

Enlarged blood vessels just beneath the skin’s surface

Enlarged spleen

Red palms

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Itchy skin

Dark urine

Pale stools

A tendency to bruise easily

These signs and symptoms indicate that the non-alcoholic liver disease has progressed to late stages and your liver is not working properly. If you notice such persistent signs and symptoms, seek urgent medical attention. Also Read - Green Mediterranean diet could benefit people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

Diagnosis of fatty liver disease

Early detection and management can stop NAFLD from getting worse and reduce the amount of fat in your liver. In most cases, fatty liver is diagnosed through a blood test to test the liver function or during an ultrasound scan of your tummy. Further tests, including a biopsy, may be required to determine which stage of y NAFLD you have. People with type 2 diabetes or metabolic syndrome are recommended to have an ultrasound scan of their liver every 3 years as they are at an increased risk of NAFLD. Other risk factors of NAFLD include:

High cholesterol

High levels of triglycerides in the blood

Obesity

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Sleep apnea

Underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism)

Underactive pituitary gland (hypopituitarism)

If you’re diagnosed with NAFLD, regular appointments with your doctor is important to check your liver function and look for signs of any new problems. Currently, there’s no specific medication for NAFLD, but you may be given medicines to manage the problems associated with the condition such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

Things you should do if you have NAFLD

Adopting a healthy lifestyle is the best way to prevent or manage NAFLD. Eat a healthy diet that’s rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats. Your diet should be low in fat, sugar and salt. If you are overweight or obese, try to bring down your weight to a healthy range, a BMI of 18.5 to 24.9. Do exercise regularly – experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week. If you smoke, stop it. Cigarette smoking (CS) can cause oxidative stress and accelerate the progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Although NAFLD is not caused by alcohol, drinking may make it worse.