Fatty liver disease: How this silent threat progresses from simple fat to fatal cirrhosis and liver failure

Fatty liver disease is a silent condition that can progress to cirrhosis and liver failure if untreated. Early diagnosis, lifestyle changes, and awareness are key to prevention.

Fatty liver disease: How this silent threat progresses from simple fat to fatal cirrhosis and liver failure

Even though fatty liver is commonly overlooked as being insignificant or easily reversible, doctors now realize that, if left untreated, fatty liver disease can ultimately result in life threatening consequences. Fatty Liver is about more than just fat accumulation; it is the first step in a series of complications that results in significant inflammation (steatohepatitis), eventually leading towards fibrotic liver tissue (fibrosis) which will ultimately create a cirrhotic liver (permanently scarred).

We spoke to Dr Ajay Mandal, Consultant - GI & Hepatobiliary Surgeon, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, to understand how a simple fat accumulation turns fatal and leads to fatty liver disease, and a complete failure of the organ.

What Is Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)?

NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease) has become increasingly prevalent within India due to rising levels of inactivity/exercise as well as poor eating habits, combined with a rise in metabolic disorders. The reality of this epidemic becomes even more alarming given the fact there are very few symptoms for patients at the early stages of the disease. The liver itself is altered and the function is similarly altered when liver disease progresses. In more advanced stages, patients may also develop complications such as infections or sepsis; both of which could be fatal.

From Fatty Liver to Cirrhosis: Understanding the Disease Progression

While the prognosis of fatty liver disease is quite good if caught early, one of the most significant challenges occurs when surgery is indicated. A fatty liver is larger and softer than normal. As a result, performing surgery on this type of liver can be more complicated and riskier. A disturbing trend also exists, according to the physicians treating severe liver disease: Patients often come for treatment at a very late stage; far too many patients arrive at an advanced stage of liver disease, when the liver has already sustained irreversible damage. Most of the time, the lack of awareness of the signs and symptoms of liver disease leads to individuals ignoring the early warning signs.

How To Keep The Liver Healthy

Intervention has the potential to interrupt or stop the progression of fatty liver disease. Lifestyle changes are typically the first and primary tool used; including losing weight, eating a healthy diet, increasing physical activity, and maintaining control of comorbid conditions such as, diabetes and hypertension. Your liver is a very strong organ but it does have limitations. If liver disease is diagnosed early and treated aggressively, it is possible to prevent progression to stage where surgery or transplant is the only option.

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