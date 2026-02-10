Fatty Liver Disease: NAFLD Hits 1 in 3 Adults in India - Obesity, High Cholesterol Drive The Silent Epidemic

Fatty Liver Disease Epidemic: NAFLD Hits 1 in 3 Adults in India - Obesity, High Cholesterol Are Major Contributors

Arising health concern in India is the silent epidemic of fatty liver disease, particularly Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), now termed Metabolically Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). It affects nearly 30 to 40% of Indian adults, making it one of the most common yet under-recognised liver conditions. The urgent need for public awareness and timely action. "Studies show prevalence ranging from 9% to over 60% depending on region and demographics. In urban India, it exceeds 50%. Roughly one in three Indians has fatty liver, with higher prevalence among those with diabetes, obesity or metabolic syndrome, and more commonly in men. Alarmingly, it is increasingly seen in young adults and affects nearly 35% of children in India.

In this article, Dr. Chandra Mohan S, Senior Consultant Medical Gastroenterologist, VS Hospitals Chennai, shares more about this hidden epidemic, and the major contributors.

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver refers to excess fat accumulation in the liver. While alcohol is a known cause, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is largely driven by metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension and high cholesterol. Certain medications, viral hepatitis, and even starvation can also contribute. Fatty liver is also associated with increased incidence of cardiovascular problems like heart attack or cerebrovascular accidents such as stroke.

Obesity (BMI >30), High blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, diabetes, and family history of heart disease, stroke or dyslipidemia. It is advised that individuals with these risk factors should undergo regular screening. All adults above 40 years should have annual liver function tests and an abdominal ultrasound.

Fatty Liver Disease Burden In India: What To Know

With India witnessing a growing burden of fatty liver disease, early screening and lifestyle correction are vital. Even if one appears fit and symptom-free, unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary living can silently damage the liver. Fatty liver is a silent killer, but with awareness and action, it is preventable.

Indians are particularly prone to lean fatty liver, where individuals with normal BMI develop liver disease due to excess visceral fat. As they don't appear overweight, diagnosis is often delayed, leading to more advanced disease and complications.

Fatty liver is commonly detected through blood tests and ultrasound scans. If abnormalities are found, further evaluation such as FibroScan helps assess liver stiffness and stage fibrosis.

How To Manage Fatty Liver Disease Naturally: Tips To Follow

The good news is, fatty liver disease is reversible at all stages with medication and lifestyle changes. While specific medications may be required in advanced cases, lifestyle modification remains the cornerstone of treatment.

Weight loss: 5 7% weight reduction improves early disease, 10% can reverse advanced stages. Avoid processed foods: sugary drinks and high-fat foods Healthy diet: Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, pulses, lentils, nuts and healthy oils in moderation. Regular exercise: At least 150 minutes of cardio per week. Avoid smoking and alcohol consumption.

Fatty liver is often symptomless in early stages. Serious complications appear only when the disease is advanced, including jaundice, abdominal fluid accumulation, leg swelling, gastrointestinal bleeding and, in endstage disease, coma. The high prevalence of fatty liver disease underscores the need for greater public awareness and the adoption of healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This article is verified by a renowned Gastroenterologist. However, we strongly recommend everyone to ensure that they consult a doctor before making any lifestyle changes.