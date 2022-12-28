Fatty Liver Disease Can Damage Your Brain, Lead To Severe Inflammation In Tissues

Fatty liver disease is a condition in which there is an excessive amount of fat accumulated inside the liver, which usually hinders the proper functioning of the organ and often causes severe health issues

In a recent study, experts have cautioned that all those who are suffering from fatty liver diseases are at higher risk of developing major complications related to their brain health. The study which was conducted by a team of scientists at the Roger Williams Institute of Hepatology in association with King's College London and the University of Lausanne explained the connection between non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which can lead to the accumulation of the fats in the liver and cause severe brain diseases including dysfunctioning of the organ or severe inflammation in the tissues.

In the study, the experts connected the link between poor diet and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases (NAFLD). According to what they found, it is evident that those who are consuming unhealthy or poorly regulated diets are at risk of developing NAFLD, which in the long run is making their brain suffer worst conditions including loss of memory.

Fatty Liver Diseases And Brain Health - The Connection

To explain the connection between the two, the scientists stated that fatty liver disease (FLD) which is primarily associated with poorly regulated diet and daily routine can have a serious impact on the overall health of a human being, mainly the brain. When a person's intake of sugary drinks and processed food increase, it slowly causes obesity, and uncontrolled obesity can lead to brain dysfunction.

How does obesity affect brain health? According to scientists, this happens due to the sudden drop in the oxygen levels in the brain which leads to severe inflammation of the brain tissues, thus affecting its health. High fat intake also makes a person prone to suffer from symptoms of anxiety and depression, both are a result of poor brain health.

Symptoms You Have Fatty Liver Diseases

It is a chronic health condition that requires timely medical intervention. How can one prevent fatty liver diseases from getting worse? By spotting the disease in its initial stages and medically curing it.

Health conditions come with a set of signs and symptoms that help a person to identify the abnormalities it is causing and thus helping in quickly resolving the issue, and preventing further health complications. Below mentioned are some of the symptoms that a person who has fatty liver disease may experience:

Unexplained abdominal pain Nausea Sudden loss of appetite Unexplained weight loss Swollen abdomen and legs Extreme fatigue or tiredness Weakness Change in skin colour

It is important to keep a check on what your body is trying to tell you, it is also important that one follows a healthy and nutritious diet in order to keep the body safe from getting affected by any chronic diseases.