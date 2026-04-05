Fatty liver disease: Best exercises to reduce liver fat naturally and improve liver health #FitIndiaHitIndia

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Many people today suffer from fatty liver, also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), also known as non- alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This condition can lead to numerous health problems. Therefore, to maintain good health and relieve fatty liver problems, people are often advised to promote physical activity and exercise regularly. Regular exercise can not only help with weight loss but also improve liver health. It can help reduce fat deposits in the liver and detoxify the body by improving liver function.
The condition is marked by the excess accumulation of fats in the liver cells, leading to severe and life-threatening inflammation, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver failure. While there are several medicines and medicinal procedures available in the market to treat the condition, experts say that one must ensure healthy eating habits as well to support the recovery. In this article, we will discuss 10 of the worst foods to avoid if you have fatty liver disease.
Please
Dont treat fatty liver the moment you see it on ultrasound scan Dont think grade 3 is severe fatty liver disease and grade 1 is mild Ultrasound fatty liver is all same from clinical point of view Dont do multiple ultrasound to see if grades have reduced, it's wasteful TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) November 20, 2022
Fatty liver disease is a silent medical condition, which means there are usually no symptoms. In such cases, the disease is identified from routine health check-up indicating fatty liver with ultrasound, CT scan or MRI of the abdomen. Patients should visit the doctor for further investigations even if they do not have any symptoms.
In case you experience the following symptoms, visit the doctor.
Regular exercise is very beneficial for fatty liver patients. Doctors recommend that at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week is beneficial. Keep in mind, not just exercise, but a balanced diet, weight control, and healthy lifestyle changes are also an important part of fatty liver treatment.
In 2023, Penn State College of Medicine, according to a study conducted by Penn State, "150 minutes per week Aerobic Exercise" Taking a brisk walk and cycling helps reduce fat deposits in the liver. For this, brisk walking and light cycling for half an hour to one hour a week is beneficial, even if you don't lose weight."
The best treatment for fatty liver disease is to prevent it by improving your cardiometabolic health. Here is a small list of tasks that I advise my patients to undergo to assess their "fitness" before I prescribe exercise for treating fatty liver.
1/7 pic.twitter.com/sbx6MWOFMO TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) July 1, 2025
Almost all exercises can be done for fatty liver, but if there is any other medical condition, then the person should do exercise only with the advice of an expert and under the supervision of an expert. Apart from this, controlling fatty liver also depends on how well the food is controlled and how to correct any nutritional deficiency in the body, as well as staying active with some of the suggested movements at least two-three times a week.
So many asking about NAFLD.
Here is a sweet, and detailed long form tweet on it.https://t.co/Zgu3JzXXIA TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) March 26, 2023
Physical activities have been shown to improve inflammation, steatohepatitis, and fibrosis, and to improve liver function. Furthermore, exercise reduces lipogenesis, the process of fat formation in the body, and genes that promote inflammation, as well as activates genes involved in lipid oxidation and apoptosis pathways in the liver. The study also states that both aerobic exercise and resistance exercise help reduce liver fat and improve insulin resistance and blood lipids.
According to a study in the Healthcare Journals (2023), "Although aerobic exercise is beneficial for fatty liver, resistance exercise is more beneficial for people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) who have poor cardiorespiratory fitness. However, remember that along with exercise, it is very important to follow a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle to get relief from this problem and maintain good health."
A person with fatty liver faces problems like insulin resistance. Insulin resistance can exacerbate fatty liver problems. Therefore, exercise is beneficial for relieving fatty liver problems.
According to the study, both aerobic and resistance exercises are beneficial for NAFLD. They can help reduce liver fat and liver enzyme levels (ALT, AST). Aerobic exercise has been shown to improve liver health without weight loss. Brisk walks, jogging, cycling, running, farmer's walks, lat pull-downs, seated rowing, weightlifting, and bodyweight exercises can be done.
According to fitness coach Varnit, brisk walking is beneficial. Regular 30-minute brisk walking is beneficial for preventing fatty liver and reducing liver fat. Additionally, jogging for 20 minutes 2-3 times a week can also be beneficial for reducing liver fat.
Cycling is one of the aerobic exercises that can help relieve fatty liver problems and reduce fat deposits in the liver. This also helps improve health.
Running can also be beneficial for burning calories and reducing liver fat. Running for 20 minutes a day can also be beneficial for reducing liver fat and improving liver health.
Farmer's Walk is beneficial for relieving fatty liver problems, helping improve insulin sensitivity, reducing fat deposits in the liver, aiding weight loss, and maintaining a healthy liver. Furthermore, it helps boost metabolism, which helps burn fat.
Seated rowing helps strengthen muscles and reduce fat deposits in the liver. This is an easy and safe exercise.
Performing lat pull-downs is beneficial for relieving fatty liver problems. This helps strengthen muscles, reduce fat deposits in the liver, and maintain liver health.
Relieve fatty liver problems and naturally reduce fat deposits in the liver, do exercises like squats and deadlifts. These help maintain good health, burn calories, and lose weight.
Push-ups and lunges are beneficial for maintaining a healthy liver, improving liver function, and reducing fat deposits in the liver. They are also helpful in losing weight and reducing body fat.
To help relieve fatty liver problems, exercise for at least 150 minutes a week. These exercises can be done in the morning and evening. According to the American Diabetes Association, "Even if people with type 2 diabetes don't lose weight, MICT (moderate-intensity exercise) or short-term HIIT (just 12 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise a week) can help control liver fat, blood sugar, and strengthen the heart and lungs."
What is the Best Time of Day to Workout?
There are advantages to both morning and evening exercise. To get the most health benefits from exercise, the best time of day to exercise is when you will actually do it. #Exercise#Health#JustDoIt#wednesdaymotivationpic.twitter.com/LCG1ZAy0Vb Lori Shemek, PhD (@LoriShemek) April 22, 2020
Apart from managing a highly strict diet routine, one must also ensure that their lifestyle habits are well-regulated. Healthy living lays the foundation for a healthy body, which includes liver health as well. Exercising regularly, managing stress levels, and drinking lots of fluids are essential elements that one must incorporate in their daily routine to fight fatty liver disease naturally.
In case of fatty liver problem, if a person experiences symptoms like extreme fatigue, loss of appetite, persistent pain in the upper right part of the stomach, sudden weight loss, swelling in the legs, yellowing of the skin or eyes and jaundice, then immediately consult a doctor and do not ignore it.
Aerobic and resistance exercise are beneficial for reducing fatty liver. Exercises like brisk walking, jogging, running, cycling, farmer's walk, seated rowing, lat pull-downs, squats, deadlifts, lunges, and push-ups are beneficial. If you notice any symptoms or concerns about your liver health, consult a doctor immediately.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
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