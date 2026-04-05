Fatty liver disease: Best exercises to reduce liver fat naturally and improve liver health #FitIndiaHitIndia

#FitIndiaHitIndia: Know the best exercises to reduce fatty liver naturally, improve metabolism, support weight loss, and boost overall liver health with simple, effective daily routines.

Many people today suffer from fatty liver, also known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), also known as non- alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This condition can lead to numerous health problems. Therefore, to maintain good health and relieve fatty liver problems, people are often advised to promote physical activity and exercise regularly. Regular exercise can not only help with weight loss but also improve liver health. It can help reduce fat deposits in the liver and detoxify the body by improving liver function.

What is NAFLD?

The condition is marked by the excess accumulation of fats in the liver cells, leading to severe and life-threatening inflammation, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver failure. While there are several medicines and medicinal procedures available in the market to treat the condition, experts say that one must ensure healthy eating habits as well to support the recovery. In this article, we will discuss 10 of the worst foods to avoid if you have fatty liver disease.

Please Dont treat fatty liver the moment you see it on ultrasound scan Dont think grade 3 is severe fatty liver disease and grade 1 is mild Ultrasound fatty liver is all same from clinical point of view Dont do multiple ultrasound to see if grades have reduced, it's wasteful TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) November 20, 2022

Symptoms of fatty liver disease

Fatty liver disease is a silent medical condition, which means there are usually no symptoms. In such cases, the disease is identified from routine health check-up indicating fatty liver with ultrasound, CT scan or MRI of the abdomen. Patients should visit the doctor for further investigations even if they do not have any symptoms.

Fatigue

General feeling of being unwell

Right-sided upper abdominal discomfort

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin)

Swelling of the feet and abdomen

Vomiting blood

Bleeding from gums

Recurrent infections

Confusion

In case you experience the following symptoms, visit the doctor.

Which exercises should be done in fatty liver?

Regular exercise is very beneficial for fatty liver patients. Doctors recommend that at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week is beneficial. Keep in mind, not just exercise, but a balanced diet, weight control, and healthy lifestyle changes are also an important part of fatty liver treatment.

In 2023, Penn State College of Medicine, according to a study conducted by Penn State, "150 minutes per week Aerobic Exercise" Taking a brisk walk and cycling helps reduce fat deposits in the liver. For this, brisk walking and light cycling for half an hour to one hour a week is beneficial, even if you don't lose weight."

You may like to read

The best treatment for fatty liver disease is to prevent it by improving your cardiometabolic health. Here is a small list of tasks that I advise my patients to undergo to assess their "fitness" before I prescribe exercise for treating fatty liver. 1/7 pic.twitter.com/sbx6MWOFMO TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) July 1, 2025

Almost all exercises can be done for fatty liver, but if there is any other medical condition, then the person should do exercise only with the advice of an expert and under the supervision of an expert. Apart from this, controlling fatty liver also depends on how well the food is controlled and how to correct any nutritional deficiency in the body, as well as staying active with some of the suggested movements at least two-three times a week.

So many asking about NAFLD. Here is a sweet, and detailed long form tweet on it.https://t.co/Zgu3JzXXIA TheLiverDoc (@theliverdoc) March 26, 2023

Physical activities have been shown to improve inflammation, steatohepatitis, and fibrosis, and to improve liver function. Furthermore, exercise reduces lipogenesis, the process of fat formation in the body, and genes that promote inflammation, as well as activates genes involved in lipid oxidation and apoptosis pathways in the liver. The study also states that both aerobic exercise and resistance exercise help reduce liver fat and improve insulin resistance and blood lipids.

What is beneficial for heart and lung-related problems? According to a study in the Healthcare Journals (2023), "Although aerobic exercise is beneficial for fatty liver, resistance exercise is more beneficial for people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) who have poor cardiorespiratory fitness. However, remember that along with exercise, it is very important to follow a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle to get relief from this problem and maintain good health."