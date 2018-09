while you are not getting enough sleep due to different reasons, you are asking for more trouble than just baggy eyes © Shutterstock

Skimping on sleep can result in more than just heavy eyelids the next day. And you have got to realise that sleep is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. And while you are not getting enough of it due to different reasons, you are asking for more trouble than just baggy eyes.

And here’s the scariest part: The negative effects to show won’t need you to be sleep deprived for long. As an analysis of 16 sleep studies found that getting less than 6-8 hours of sleep per night can up your risk of early death by as much as 12 per cent. Here’s what less sleep is doing to you…

Fatigue: This one is pretty simple, right? When you’re exhausted, you try to catch some sleep wherever you can. It means that you are not sleeping enough in the night and your body is craving rest. Experts says that your brain needs sleep to combine memories, practice and rehearse important events, process emotions and information. But due to less sleep you tend to sleep in periods of inactivity, like in a meeting, in the cab, or classroom.

Mood swings: You are at your crankiest worst when rather than sleeping, you’ve watched the ceiling all night. Experts say that mood is the first thing to go when you are deprived of sleep. The release of stress hormone, cortisol in the body is a result of sleeping less. And on the contrary, a good night’s sleep reduces cortisol levels in your body.

Weight gain: Have you noticed that the snacks kept in the common area looks more appealing while you are yawning at your desk? There is an acutal hormonal reason for that. Lack of sleep reduces the levels of leptin, the hormone that makes you feel full. Experts say that less sleep drops the leptin levels and makes you crave for high calorie foods, which in turns makes you put on some extra kilos.

Heart disease: Yes, it’s true! Your heart also gets affected due to your staying up late night and getting up early morning. Experts say that high blood pressure is one of the risks that goes up in sleep deprivation. Heart attacks and irregular heartbeats are other illnesses that comes with it. A research from the European Society of Cardiology also found that middle-aged men who slept for five hours or less every night have twice the risk of a major cardiovascular event during the next 20 years.