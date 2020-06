A woman goes through many physical and emotional changes during pregnancy. Increased stress, fluctuating hormone levels, change in appearance, discomforts – all these can make a pregnant woman more prone to depression. If you think men are lucky and they don’t have to go through such emotional changes, you really need to read this article. Even though fathers don’t give birth to babies, they do experience emotional problems during their partner’s pregnancy or in the first year. Yes, dads too suffer from perinatal/postpartum depression. As Father’s Day approaches, we give you some more reasons why we should be celebrating fatherhood. Also Read - Health Tech: Best depression apps of 2020

Father’s Day is celebrated to honour fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in the society. It is held in many parts of the world at different times of the year, mostly in the months of March, May and June. In America, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June while in Catholic countries of Europe, it is celebrated on March 19 as Saint Joseph’s Day. In India, we celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, and this year it falls on June 21. Expecting and new dad in the family? Make sure he is not going through paternal depression. A depressed father may need your support more than your expensive gifts. Also Read - Feeling depressed? These tips might help cope with it

According to a survey report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, about 10 percent of men worldwide showed signs of depression from their wife’s first trimester till six months after the child was born. The number increases to 26 percent during the three- to six-month period after the delivery. Another study published in Pediatrics in 2014 found that depression among new fathers increases by 68 percent during the first five years of baby’s life. Also Read - 10 tell-tale signs of a mental health disorder

What Causes Paternal Perinatal/Postpartum Depression?

Studies have shown that men also experience hormonal fluctuations – dip in estosterone levels and rise in estrogen, prolactin, and cortisol levels – during pregnancy and after birth. However, what causes their hormones to shift is still unknown. It may be hard to believe but some men even develop pregnancy symptoms like nausea and weight gain. Experts say hormone fluctuations coupled with sleep deprivation can trigger male postpartum depression. Other risk factors for paternal postpartum depression include:

New demands and responsibilities

A history of the disease

Relationship instability

Partner’s lack of intimacy

Financial problems or stress

A sick or premature baby

Not able to develop attachment with the baby

Lack of support from family and friends

Feeling left out or jealous over mother-child bonding

Wife’s depression

Financial or work stress

Signs of Paternal Postpartum Depression to Look Out For

Postpartum depression is not the same as Daddy Blues, which is common among new dads. If it’s normal stress or the Daddy Blues, you will feel better after a good sleep, workout, or hanging out with friends. But if the feeling of sadness or blues continue for more than two or three weeks, you should get help from a mental health professional. It’s likely depression.

Signs of depression in men may be different from that of women going through the condition. Men may not cry when they get depressed, but they may often get irritated or angry. Other common male postpartum depression symptoms include irritability, impulsivity, feelings of worthlessness, loss of interest in sex, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations.

Depressed dads are also more likely to engage in substance use, domestic violence, gambling, and extramarital affairs. A new dad under depression may even discourage their wife from breastfeeding. If left untreated, the symptoms can worsen and have serious repercussions. Some research suggests that children of depressed fathers have higher chances of developing emotional and behavioural problems at later ages. So, if you or anyone in the family is struggling with paternal postpartum depression, reach out for help before it’s too late. Wish you a healthy and happy Father’s Day!