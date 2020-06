Being a father can be the most wonderful feeling in the world. You may be taking on the responsibilities that come with fatherhood but you also have a duty towards yourself now that you are a father. You need to be healthy and fit for your children so that you can guide and be there for them for a long time to come. Today, on the occasion of Father’s Day, we reiterate the importance of health for all fathers. Also Read - Father’s Day 2020: Baby care skills first-time dads need to master

Father’s Day is celebrated as a mark of honour to fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence that fathers have in society. However, this day is not celebrated on the same day in all countries. Many countries observe Father’s Day in the months of March, May and June. In India, we celebrate Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, as we celebrate Father’s Day, let us take a look at a few health tests that every dad must go for. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Paternal postpartum depression does exist and it’s different from daddy blues

Lipid profile

This is a good indicator of heart attack and stroke. It is basically a cholesterol check. As we all know, high cholesterol leads to hypertension and blocked arteries. This is a simple test where a doctor will take a sample of your blood. You will have to fast for 12 hours before you give your blood for testing. Ideally, you must go in for this best once in 6 months after you cross the age of 40. Also Read - 5 science-backed reasons to grow a beard

Blood pressure

Hyperetension is a silent killer. You may be suffering from it without experiencing any symptoms for years. Many people find out that they have high blood pressure when they go for a general checkup or visit a doctor for some other reason. This is dangerous because untreated hypertension can cause fatal strokes. However a simple test can reveal your levels and a doctor will prescribe medication which you must take every day. If you are above the age of 45, you must get your blood pressure checked regularly. If you have heart disease, smoke or work in a high stress environment, you must get your Blood pressure levels checked more frequently.

Diabetes

This is a common condition today. Most often, a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits, genes coupled with a high-stress work environment may be the reason why India is fast becoming the diabetes capital of the world. This is a manageable condition, but you need to get a blood sugar test done first. If left untreated, it can lead to serious complications like diabetic retinopathy, gangrene of lower limbs, erectile dysfunction and kidney disease. Though everybody must get his sugar levels tested, it is more important to do so if you have a family history of this condition.

Prostate enlargement and cancer

Most men are guilty of not getting this test done for the simple reason that it is an uncomfortable one. But it can save your life. Prostate enlargement is a common problem among elderly men and it can cause problems in passing urine and urinary retention. There are two tests for this condition. You have to undertake a digital rectal exam, which looks for prostate enlargement and abnormalities. The other test is the PSA test, which looks for prostate specific antigens in your blood.