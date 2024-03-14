Fatal Rabies Infection Kills Woman 3 Days After The Deliverance Of Complete Anti-Rabies Vaccination

A young woman from Kolhapur died from rabies even after taking the vaccine. WHO states that lack of awareness is a huge factor in increasing death cases resulting form rabies infection.

A 21-year-old woman who was bitten by a stray dog in Kolhapur died of rabies after taking her anti-rabies vaccination course and while undergoing treatment in a hospital. According to reports, the woman was bitten by a stray dog exactly a month ago and passed away three days after completing all five anti-rabies dosage, ARV, and an anti rabies serum jab for passive immunity. As per health officials, she developed a fever after receiving the final dose of ARV a week back. She reportedly lost sensation in both her legs and her symptoms also worsened after which she was put on a ventilator.

This is not the first instance of a person suffering death even after taking the rabies vaccine. Find out all about how the disease spreads and how you can stay safe.

Signs And Symptoms Of Rabies

Rabies takes time to show symptoms after the virus has entered the body, it could take weeks or one month. When the symptoms of rabies show up, it has already reached the advance stage. Here's what you should look out for according to JournalMayo Clinic:

Tiredness and fatigue High fever Burning, pain, itching and numbness in the bite wound Sore throat Cough Muscle pain Diarrhoea Nausea and vomiting Seizures Restlessness Hyperventilation Muscle twitching Fear of water Paralysis in the face Stiffness in the neck Body paralysis Feeling of aggression and agitation coma

Reasons Behind The Deaths From Rabies Infection In India

A report published by The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that, Asia and Africa are the two regions where rabies infection is widespread and have also resulted in many death cases. More than 55,000 people die every year from rabies infection in Asia and Africa. This is a very large number given the fact that we are talking about just one disease which also has a legitimate vaccine. Experts say that low awareness in these regions and the inability to inoculate all stary dogs may be few reasons behind fatalities. Low awareness can lead to late avail of healthcare. When it comes to dog bites, the vaccination should be done immediately but this may not happen in every case. In India, many dog bite cases go unreported and unrecognized as well. This happens particularly with children below the ae of 15. According to WHO, India is endemic to rabies infection and contributes almost 36 percent to the world deaths by rabies.