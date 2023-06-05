Fatal Heart Attacks 13% More Likely To Happen On Mondays: Are You At Risk Too?

Did you know there is one particular day in the whole week when you are more likely to suffer from a fatal heart attack? Yes, you read that right. There is one day which increases your chances of suffering a deadly heart attack. Any guesses? In a recent study, experts have revealed that people are more likely to experience serious heart attacks on a Monday than on any day of the week.

The study was conducted by doctors at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and was presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester. In the study, the authors stated that ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), one of the most serious types of heart attack, was seen in patients. "The rate of STEMI heart attack was high on Monday," the authors were quoted as saying.

Why Do Heart Attacks Happen?

Well, the causes behind heart attacks are very much discussed everywhere, but to put it in simpler words, let's just say that how you treat your body, is what decides the fate of your body. A heart attack is a severe health condition that occurs when the blood flow to the heart is disrupted due to some blockage in the arteries. These blockages can be due to the buildup of fatty waxy materials containing cholesterol, called plaques. The process of plaque build-up inside the heart arteries is known as atherosclerosis.

But to answer the question of why heart attacks happen one needs to also take a quick look at the risk factors, or the contributing factors of a heart attack. These include - lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking excessive alcohol, not following a good diet, not sleeping properly, not exercising regularly, etc. When you do not give the right things to your body, it collapses. And one of the many organs that get affected badly is your heart.

A sudden spike in cholesterol levels, high blood pressure, etc can contribute majorly to severe heart health issues. The plaques that form due to these health conditions can severely rupture and form a clot that blocks blood flow. A lack of blood flow can damage or destroy part of the heart muscle, leading to heart attacks.

