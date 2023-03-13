Fatal Heart Attack Vs Heart Attack: Know The Difference Between The Two

Normal blood clotting is not fatal, but blood clotting disorders can be dangerous, especially when you don’t get treatment. It can lead to unusual clotting of the blood which can block arteries and veins. Blood Clotting Disorder can also lead to stroke, heart attack, severe leg pain, imbalance, and loss of an arm or leg.

Before differentiating between a fatal heart attack and a heart attack, one should understand that most of them are caused due to obstructed supply of blood to the heart. However, the added severity makes one comparatively more "fatal". Hence, whether we talk about fatal or heart attack, both need immediate medical intervention and quick response to lower the associated risks. Adding to that, every individual is different, especially regarding ailments. The underlying diseases and physical condition play key roles even if one suffers a minor heart attack. Also, there may be no apparent symptoms to know if one has suffered a heart attack or "severe heart attack". Hence, it's better to call emergency services in any such cases immediately.

Dr D. K. Jhamb, Director and HOD, Interventional Cardiology, Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram, let's us go through some general points which make a heart attack more "fatal":

The Golden Hour: The golden hour is crucial during a heart attack. It is one hour immediately after the heart attack; the medical attention within this period helps lower the risk of heart failure and other associated risks. If The LAD (Left Anterior Descending) Artery is involved: Although any blockage in arteries causes a heart attack, this is one of the main arteries responsible for 50% of heart muscles' blood supply, sending oxygen-rich blood to the heart. The blockage in this artery results in the expiration of cells of heart muscles in minutes. Survival in such cases depends entirely on immediate emergency treatment. The occlusion by clot or thrombus: The complete or rapid occlusion by clot either creates a sudden blockage of the blood flow, at times rupturing the arteries. It increases the risk of an uncontrolled situation. A history of CAD (Coronary Artery Disease) or prolonged ignorance, symptoms, and negligence may lead to such a condition. This often forms a "fatal" heart attack that regular health check-ups can avoid. Ventricular Tachycardia and heart attack: Unlike blockage in arteries, a heart attack occurs due to irregular heartbeats; heart rhythm is fast compared to normal heartbeats (more than 100 times per minute). Due to this rapid pumping pace, a patient may experience sudden fatigue and unconsciousness; sometimes, it may not even reflect in apparent symptoms. The severity of this condition may even make this heart attack more than "fatal". Slow Disease Progression: Such heart attack risks may technically come into the category of non-fatal heart attacks, but as mentioned above, they also require urgent medical intervention, and delaying treatment may only increase the risk. The slower progression of angina may result in a heart attack. It may also present in apparent symptoms, which may guide one to seek medical attention.

All heart attacks come with risks; never underestimate the need for medical attention. A healthy lifestyle, regular check-ups and timely consultation are critical to better heart health.