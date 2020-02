The new study pointed out that PVAT should be officially recognized as a fourth layer.

A recent Michigan State University study revealed that fat around our arteries plays an important role in keeping blood vessels healthy. This surprising finding may lead to new treatments for plaque buildup in arteries (atherosclerosis) – which is usually a precursor to a heart attack.

This fat, known as perivascular adipose tissue (PVAT), helps arteries release muscular tension while under stress.

Researchers have always assumed that PVAT’s primarily job is to store lipids and nothing else. The new study suggested recognising PVAT as a fourth layer.

Blood vessels are currently divided into three sections; the inner most layer (tunica intima), the middle layer (tunica media), and the outer layer (tunica adventitia).

What causes atherosclerosis?

In atherosclerosis, the arteries become narrowed and hardened due to a buildup of plaque around the artery wall. This plaque is made up of fat, cholesterol, calcium, and other substances found in the blood. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood to your heart and other parts of your body. Atherosclerosis disrupts the flow of blood around the body and increases the risk of serious complications.

In some cases, it can lead to formation of blood clots. This can block the artery, and cause life-threatening complications, such as stroke and heart attack.

Certain factors may also cause damage to the inner area of the artery and lead to atherosclerosis. These include high blood pressure, high levels of cholesterol, smoking and more sugar in the blood.

How to prevent development of atherosclerosis

You can limit the risk of plaque buildup by making certain lifestyle changes. These include weight management, physical activity, and a healthy diet. You should eat foods high in soluble fibre and limit intake of saturated fats, sodium, and alcohol.

Saturated fats can increase levels of bad cholesterol. Instead opt for foods that are high in unsaturated fats such as olive oil, avocados, walnuts, oily fish, nuts and seeds.

Smoking is another major risk factor for atherosclerosis. This unhealthy habit can also raise your blood pressure. Staying active is a good way to avoid development of atherosclerosis. Exercise will help lower blood pressure and promote weight loss.